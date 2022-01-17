Monday, 17 January 2022

Henley-Son-Net Primary Care Network

WE invited you to a free and informative talk called “Who can help me?”

This is about new roles within our network for social prescribers and clinical pharmacists, how referrals are made, types of issues and signposting patients to local support services.

The talk will be hosted by Dr Peter Reynolds, GP at the Bell Surgery in Henley, and the speakers will include Samantha Coultas, social prescriber at the Bell Surgery, Murray Dick, clinical pharmacist at the Bell and Hart Surgeries in Henley Nettlebed Surgery and Sonning Common health centre, and Rachel Downey, community link worker at Sonning Common health centre.

The talk will take place on January 25 from 6pm to 7.15pm via Zoom.

For more information and to book a place, please email Janet Waters on jwaters
associates@btinternet.com or Vicky Mynott on schcppg@gmail.com

