Broadbent and Bonfield

ANNA BROADBENT and Tom Bonfield were married at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End on December 18.

Anna, a doctor, is the daughter of Paul and Karen Broadbent, of Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common.

Tom, a design engineer, is the son of Andrew and Suzanne Bonfield, from Worton in Wiltshire.

The service, which was conducted by Rev Sheila Walker, included Christmas music and carols as well as traditional hymns.

The choir sang the anthem The Angel Gabriel and the organ was played by Frances Brewitt-Taylor.

The church was decorated with flowers, candles and Christmas trees by Moira Lawrie and team.

The bride, who was given away by her father, wore a heavily beaded ivory, art-deco-inspired, column dress from Bridal Reloved, Wallingford. Her hair and make-up was done by Alison Oswald. Anna carried a seasonal bouquet containing thistles, roses, berries and festive greenery made by Foxglove Studio, Marlow.

The bridesmaids were Charlotte Maitland-Smith, the bride’s sister and maid of honour, Rhianna Boxall, Jasmine Richards and Gemma Thomas.

They wore navy full-length dresses with beading and lace details and carried smaller versions of the bride’s bouquet.

The best men were Josh Staniforth and Tom Flynn.

The reception was held at Old Luxter’s Barn in Hambleden, where the bride and groom arrived in a vintage Bramwith convertible limousine.

The wedding cake was made by the bride’s mother.

For their honeymoon, the couple spent a few days between the wedding and Christmas at Ragdale Hall Spa, near Melton Mowbray, then had a week in a cottage near Padstow in Cornwall.

The couple will live in Sonning Common.