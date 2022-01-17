Can social media be made safe?

TECHNOLOGY has enriched our lives for centuries. Time and again, new discoveries or inventions have made how we live, work, travel and relax more comfortable, healthy, interesting and enjoyable.

Of the hundreds of inventions in the past 120 years, the smart phone and social media have brought more joy to the largest number of people than anything else.

This is evidenced by the fact that Facebook, the biggest of the tech giants, has about 2.5 billion users and turns over an eye-watering amount of money not much short of $100 billion a year.

But many of the wonderful technological discoveries we have enjoyed over the decades have had a downside.

Electricity lights up our homes while at the same time providing the opportunity for people to electrocute themselves. Motor cars brought great mobility and freedom while creating death on our roads. Explosives facilitated mining and road building while allowing enormously destructive wars to be pursued.

This downside potential of technology has existed for virtually every great discovery/innovation ever made — and the smart phone and social media are no exception.

I am sure you can list both the wonderful advantages of this technology and the problems which it can cause.

It is worth emphasising that the ability to bring friends and family together electronically and the facility of communicating easily and inexpensively around the world is of great value to society.

This is the case when the people using the technology are acting responsibly.

However, the same technology is highly problematic when it is used by people focused on doing harm.

Most of the world’s population is normally considered to be kind, responsible, well-meaning individuals but there is no denying that in every society there are people who are not.

When the technology is used by the wrong people it empowers them and substantially increases their ability to do harm.

And it really doesn’t take many bad apples who use the technology negatively to create a serious

problem.

It has been estimated that only about one in 1,000 users ever applies the technology in an anti

social or abusive way.

This number seems high to me but even if it were one in 10,000 it would still mean that thousands of people in the UK have used social media technology abusively.

Of course, this statistic should be considered with care as there will always be issues in defining abuse and how to count its occurrence.

Today the complaints against social media are almost as regular as clockwork. There are numerous television programmes and videos clearly demonstrating the downside of the technology.

The murder of Sir David Amess MP and the revelations of Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, have magnified the concern about the potential damage this technology can do.

It is clear that, despite their promises to intervene and eliminate hate and other unacceptable messages emanating from their websites, the tech giants have done very little indeed to control any of this.

In a recent television drama series set in a law firm in America, it was pointed out that social media can keep and send messages which would not be allowed in any printed magazine, journal or newspaper or any other channel of the public media.

The tech giants achieve this by insisting that they are not publishers but rather facilitators of messages and messaging. This is a moot point and I will be surprised if they can sustain their position for long.

MPs are currently working on a draft online safety bill which is intended to bring the tech giants into line with sensible regulation to protect the public from much of the toxic material it attracts. But it is not at all clear that any of this proposed legislation will work or that it is the right thing to do.

The case against social media is enormous and complex. There is clear evidence that software is being used in multiple nefarious ways, for example, by paedophiles to facilitate their attempts to gain access to young children.

It is being used by masochists and racists to spread their bigoted opinions and encourage hate, which can lead directly to acts of violence against the people to whom these comments are targeted.

Sexual orientation and religion are also regularly the theme of hate broadcasts. There have been many incidents of bullying over the web, which in some cases has led to considerable physical harm to the victims and even death. Women take the brunt of this abuse.

There is the question of market manipulation, which includes affecting considerable influence on our political system.

The list of offensive and even criminal behaviour which has been perpetrated with the facilities offered by social media is literally endless.

The surprising fact is that very little action has been taken against the offenders or against the suppliers of the technology. There are various reasons for this, some of which can be regarded as philosophical, while others are practical.

From a philosophical point of view, there is the issue of restricting freedom of speech or censorship. The UK has a long history of various forms of censorship and is quite proud that today only a very small number of issues are censored. These include child pornography and hate speech.

In fact, once any suggestion is made that social media should be controlled by government there is often an outcry about protecting freedom of speech.

But despite this freedom, there are many limitations to freedom of speech in this country, including libel laws, confidentiality agreements, gagging orders and the problems invariably faced by whistle-blowers.

I believe the call for freedom of speech is largely a smoke screen and there are much more difficult issues involved which must be faced.

From a practical point of view, the volume of abuse delivered across the web is just too great for our current systems to cope.

Not enough people appreciate the potential consequences of unacceptable behaviour on the internet. Also there seems to be some potential ambiguity in the law. Social media abuse needs to be a zero-

tolerance crime.

At last, the BBC is playing a role in encouraging a change in attitude. A few weeks ago, a newscaster asked the question, “Can social media be made safe?” It was, of course, a rhetorical question but in fact the simple answer to it is a definite “yes”.

But there is no getting away from the fact that this is a complex and controversial issue and that any suggestion as to how to handle it will produce adverse comments. There are two main approaches and both require legislation and strong determination. Here is a very brief description of what would be involved.

The first approach focuses on the users of social media. We can strengthen the way the law is applied with regard to ensuring that any grossly offensive communications intended to cause distress are unquestionably illegal and that there is a substantial punishment associated with such abuse.

Any threat to an individual should not go unpunished, especially threats to people employed in public services such as the NHS.

Every user of the internet needs to be identified and registered.

Such strengthening of regulations can be applied through software (what is called artificial intelligence can do this very well) but they also need real live policing and there is no doubt that this is expensive. It is easy to imagine the screams of public protest at this suggestion.

And this won’t be liked by the politicians or the police as there will no doubt be many borderline cases and much dispute. But to do nothing does not help.

By the way, this is not a suggestion that more power be given to the police but rather that there be a clarification of the law currently in place.

The second approach is to declare the tech giants publishers and subject them to all the same scrutiny as any other publisher is currently liable to.

Here the screams of protest will be of a different nature. Maybe not quite so public. Tech giants are huge, powerful entities with enormous bank balances which can buy the best lawyers and lobbyists. There is no doubt that they will fight every inch of the way.

At present, the Government is proposing to solve the problems of social media in a different way. It seems to intend to leave the status of the tech giants alone but to impose some level of responsibility on them to control the content of what is uploaded and distributed.

This was clearly expressed by Sajid Javid when he was home secretary a few years ago.

He said: “The tech giants and social media companies have a moral duty to protect the young people they profit from.

“Despite our repeated calls to action, harmful and illegal content, including child abuse and terrorism, is still too readily available online.

“That is why we are forcing these firms to clean up their act once

and for all. I made it my mission to protect our young people — and we are now delivering on that promise.”

This approach is in effect

outsourcing the policing of misbehaviour to parts of society whose only motive is profit. It is like asking gun manufacturers to ensure that weapons are not used for criminal purposes or, to put it more colloquially, asking foxes to look after our chickens.

It is not at all clear that it is possible. The type of legislation being proposed may simply lead to ongoing arguments with the tech giants and no improvements to what is really happening in society.

There is, of course, one last option and that is to do nothing. Maybe what is happening is not so bad. Maybe those oldies among us must become accustomed to this “brave new world” where abuse and other nefarious behaviours on social media is the way we live and are simply acceptable.

• Professor

Professor Dan

Remenyi has

been active in academia for the past 32 years, during which he was worked at a number of

universities and business schools, including Henley

Management College and Trinity College Dublin. He has specialised in teaching research methodology and assisting doctoral students through their degrees. He is a director of Academic Conferences and Publishing International and lives in Kidmore End.