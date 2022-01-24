Appleby and Aspen inaugural Shiplake

AROUND 200 pupils in years one to six from more than 15 local primary schools took part in Shiplake College’s first Schools’ Cross Country Competition on Saturday.

Pupils took part from The Heights Primary, Rupert House, Kidmore End, Whitchurch, Woodcote, Peppard, Trinity, Shiplake, Nettlebed, Sonning Common and Caversham primary schools and Moulsford and Oratory preparatory schools.

The college’s director of sport, Dan Bradley, was on duty at the start line and set each race off with a starting gun.

Sixth form pupils Billy Fundell, Henry Kunzig and Gregor Jones acted as hares to ensure the children didn’t lose the track.

The college’s headmaster, Tyrone Howe, and his dog Simba, were waiting on the finish line to award the first three finishers with gold, silver and bronze medals, and every participant was given a certificate and a packet of Haribo.

Mr Howe said: “It was a wonderful morning with lots of smiles from the runners and shouts of encouragement from the spectators. I was impressed with all the athletes for taking on a new course in the fog with such enthusiasm. There were some particularly fast runners who kept our sixth form pupils — who were the hares — having to work hard to keep ahead.

“We are already looking forward to hosting the event again and thank everyone involved.”

Pippa Pennie, whose son took part in the year four race for Kidmore End said: “It’s been really nerve-wracking, I can’t cope watching him run but it’s been a super well organised fantastic day. The facilities here at Shiplake College are marvellous.”

Izzy Cole, who is in year four at Chiltern Edge Primary and came third in the year four girls’ race said: “I enjoyed the race, but it was very hard, harder than the cross country at Chiltern Edge.”

The results of the races were as follows:

Year one girls (12 runners): 1 Angelina Lunn (The Heights Primary), 2 Sylvia Scudamore (Rupert House), 3 Emilia Macvarise (Kidmore End Primary).

Year one boys (15 runners): 1 Ilan Cook (Whitchurch Primary), 2 Wilbur Lait (Rupert House), 3 Teddy Holland (Kidmore End Primary).

Year two girls (21 runners): 1 Martha Subry (Woodcote Primary), 2 Olivia Greeves (Peppard Primary), 3 Teddy Molnare (Rupert House).

Year two boys (20 runners): 1 Max Mortimer (Trinity Primary), 2 Joseph Palmer (Shiplake Primary), 3 Thomas Mills (The Heights).

Year three girls (20 runners): 1 Jemima Watson (Rupert House), 2 Isabella Conway (Nettlebed Primary), 3 Paloma Lunn (The Heights).

Year three boys (14 boys): 1 Ambrose Paviour (Kidmore End Primary), 2 William Clamore (Shiplake Primary), 3 Jonah Williams (Sonning Common Primary).

Year four girls (22 runners): 1 Emily Palmer (Shiplake Primary), 2 Elsie Davies (Sonning Common Primary), 3 Izzy Cole (Trinity Primary).

Year four boys (14 boys): 1 Isaac Ryder (Caversham Primary), 2 Lucas Emmett (Rupert House), 3 George Gillington (Moulsford).

Year five girls (13 runners): 1 Lucy Lamacraft (Shiplake Primary), 2 Lois Gibbon (Kidmore End Primary), 3 Charlotte Sudbury (Woodcote Primary).

Year five boys (11 runners): 1 Edward Cary (Shiplake Primary), 2 Henry Mcqueen (Trinity Primary), 3 Irving Paviour (Kidmore End Primary).

Year six girls (22 runners): 1 Emily Applebey (Sonning Common Primary), 2 Isabella Stopia (Trinity Primary), 3 Olivia Watson (Rupert House).

Year six boys (14 runners): 1 Joe Aspen (The Heights), 2 Oscar McCarthy (The Heights), 3 Finn Hemmant (The Heights).