Weird, wonderful, rare and even some poisonous fungi

IN the past year I have found hundreds of different species of fungi in our area. Discovering the world of fungi has been a life-changing process for me and I have to admit that I am now totally obsessed with finding, photographing and identifying them.

Many ordinary fungi can be seen on countryside walks. Then there are the species that are rare or really unusual, either because of colour, shape or the ability to poison those who consume them. These make the heart pound and the senses swoon. Okay, maybe not swoon, but they are very exciting for this novice mycologist. One of the best things about making a remarkable find is sharing the news with other

enthusiasts, who are usually more than a little jealous.

The fungi featured on these pages can be considered quite amazing discoveries. You will probably not see most of them on your everyday walks, which is why I think it’s okay to feature them now that the fungi season is no longer in full swing. They are a reminder of the rewarding months we have just enjoyed. This is not to say that more fungi are not fruiting right now. I usually find something every day but at this time of year we are mostly seeing crusts, brackets and polypores, which I’ll cover in a future article.

Some people suffer from mycophobia, a fear of mushrooms, although I believe that their nervousness is probably the result of a lack of understanding. If you are not familiar with fungi, seeing strange rubbery growths rising from decaying wood, sometimes in odd shapes and colours, may give you the shivers. However, once you find out more about them, fascination should hopefully outweigh any anxiety. (This doesn’t stop some of my relatives from requesting that I do not send them mushroom photos because they find them repellent.)

Everyone should have a healthy respect for fungi and should always rely on experts for positive identifications. If you want to study mushrooms, you might want to start with the poisonous ones, some of which grow in public places like parks, gardens and golf courses. Long ago, poisonous mushrooms were given the epithet toadstool, referring to a time when toads were thought to be toxic. With a certain amount of naïve logic, it was felt that since mushrooms seemed to rise from decaying matter it was natural to call them toadstools.

So how do mushroom poisonings occur? One reason is because there are so many species of fungi that look similar to one another — some poisonous ones can look quite innocent. And as fungi rise and expand, their appearance can change on a daily basis, sometimes even hourly. It’s therefore only natural that mistakes can be made when identifying fungi, sometimes with catastrophic results.

It may happen that people who are foraging for mushrooms to eat will accidentally pop a poisonous one in their basket, thinking that it’s edible — it’s easy to do. When that small but deadly mushroom is sauteed with the rest of the day’s harvest, the results can mean a trip to the hospital or worse.

On the same vein, people who are used to picking edible mushrooms in their own country sometimes think they recognise the same one when they move to a different place. A young deathcap, for instance, can look like an edible mushroom — a fatal mistake to make.

However, of the 100,000 or so species of fungi in the world, only about 100 are believed to be poisonous and, of these, most will not result in death.

I strongly advise not eating any of the mushrooms you find unless you are accompanied by an expert who is absolutely certain about what you are collecting. It’s much safer to admire and photograph them before leaving them in peace for others to appreciate and enjoy. As the famous American radio talk show host Bill Ballance once said: “Falling in love is like eating mushrooms — you never know if it’s the real thing until it’s too late.” Or the more succinct Croatian proverb which warns:“All mushrooms are edible, but some only once.”

This article celebrates the unusual, strange and sometimes poisonous fungi that have arisen right on our own doorsteps. Some I found on my own, but many of them are the result of fungus walks that I have undertaken with the local groups to which I now belong. There are three groups in our immediate area. Joining one will enable you to expand your knowledge of fungi through walks with experts as well as the information provided on their websites.

I would like to thank Professor Richard Fortey for checking this article.

