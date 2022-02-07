Monday, 07 February 2022

Business high

THE number of businesses in Oxfordshire reached a record high during 2021, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of registered companies in the county was 45,883, up from 45,071 at the end of 2020, an increase of 1.8 per cent.

The number of new businesses in South Oxfordshire was 1,014, according to data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics obtained by Inform Direct.

