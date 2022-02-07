Business high

A CHARITY shop in Sonning Common has changed its ... [more]
Monday, 07 February 2022
THE number of businesses in Oxfordshire reached a record high during 2021, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The total number of registered companies in the county was 45,883, up from 45,071 at the end of 2020, an increase of 1.8 per cent.
The number of new businesses in South Oxfordshire was 1,014, according to data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics obtained by Inform Direct.
Recreation ground set to be open for June jubilee
THE new recreation ground in Sonning Common will ... [more]
