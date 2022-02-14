Henley-Son-Net Primary Care Network

THE primary care network comprising the Bell, Hart, Sonning Common and Nettlebed surgeries organised a talk via Zoom which was open to all patients.

The talk, called “Who can help me?” was managed by Vicky Mynott, who chairs Sonning Common health centre’s patient participation group.

The speakers were Dr Peter Reynolds, GP partner, Samantha Coultas, social prescriber and Murray Dick, clinical pharmacist at the Bell Surgery, and Rachel Downey, community link worker at Sonning Common health centre.

Thirty patients logged in to hear about the roles that support patients in a holistic way.

Dr Reynolds opened the talk by saying that one in five appointments is non-clinical in nature and can be as a result of social isolation and other issues.

The additional roles have been put in place to support medical staff and patients in the best way possible.

Samantha and Rachel work collaboratively across the surgeries and share information for the benefit of patients.

Their role is to signpost patients to resources and activities that really matter to them.

They emphasised the importance of listening to each patient and signposting to the relevant group, such as gardening, walking and singing or other services such as debt counselling or drug addiction.

The result is a plan that is agreed with shared decision-making to achieve the goals set by the patient.

GPs can refer to the social prescriber or patients at the Bell and Sonning Common can self-refer.

The basis of this service is to build resilience and independence for each patient referred. The outcome is to help patients to live well and to be socially connected.

In summary, Rachel and Samantha said their roles were all about signposting patients to the best place to help them meet their goals. They needed to be connected to local community services such as Age UK and other local providers.

Dr Reynolds thanked Rachel and Samantha and said that their services were really making a difference to patients and how GPs spent their time.

Murray Dick explained that there are three clinical pharmacists and their role is to provide advice and support patients by doing medicine reviews.

They are involved with blood pressure checks, asthma clinics and reviews of HRT and contraception.

They are also involved in hospital discharge reviews of medication. They are in contact with care homes and carers.

Murray has studied to be able to prescribe medication, which will happen soon, and his colleague is also undertaking the training.

They work closely with the GPs and are a really valuable resource for patients and surgery staff.

Murray promoted pharmacy as a great support to patients and the NHS Choices website has good advice as well.

Thanks to all the speakers and Vicky Mynott and Isobel Morrow for organising the talk.

Another talk is being planned for March 8 at 6pm with Philip Charlesworth, consultant at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, on the topic of bladder cancer.

If you wish to log in via Zoom, please email Janet Waters at jwatersassociates

@btinternet.com