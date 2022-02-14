More saving

ABOUT 19,000 employees in the Henley constituency have been automatically enrolled into a workplace pension with 2,890 employers.

This is part of the Government’s enrolment scheme designed to build a stronger savings culture for future generations.

Henley MP John Howell MP said: “We know that strong financial security later in life is vital and we should do everything we can to help people with this.”

More than 10 million employees nationally are now participating in an automatic enrolment workplace pension.