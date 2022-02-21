Lt Col Guy Peter Blaker: November 10, 1936 – February 2, 2022

WHEN Peter Blaker was an undergraduate at Jesus College, Cambridge, his best friend said of him: “The trouble with Peter is that he is way off the spectrum but nobody knows which end.”

A self-confessed oddball, he said that quote remained true 60 years later and nobody knew, including himself, if he was a right-wing reactionary or a Liberal.

Guy Peter Blaker was the only child of Guy Blaker, a Henley solicitor practising in New Street in the family firm of Mercer and Blaker, now Mercer’s, and Dawn Watson, the granddaughter of General Sir John Watson VC.

When his father volunteered for the Royal Artillery, Peter spent his early childhood with his mother and nanny lodging with his maternal grandparents at Ruperts Guard in Northfield End.

He remembered sitting in the cockpit of a captured Messerschmitt 109 which was on display in the courtyard of the Red Lion Hotel.

He went to St Joan’s School, now Rupert House, and then as a boarder to Boxgrove in Guildford.

He said that he never left that school emotionally and 70 years later was still organising lunch parties in London for his contemporaries there.

As an asthmatic, it was thought the family schools of Eton, Westminster and Charterhouse were unsuitable and he was awarded an exhibition to Lancing College in Sussex, where he studied A-levels in Latin, Greek and ancient history.

National service followed in 1956 and he was commissioned into the West Yorkshire Regiment in which his mother’s uncle had won the Victoria Cross. He said it was the making of him.

His father then sent him up to Jesus College Cambridge to follow in his footsteps to read law before becoming the fourth generation in the family firm in Henley.

While at Cambridge Peter continued soldiering as a Territorial Army subaltern in the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry and in his final term wrote to his father to say he couldn’t go through with being a solicitor and that he was going back into the army.

He joined the 1st Green Jackets 43rd and 52nd, as his former regiment had been renamed, and in April 1962 sailed with the battalion to Penang in Malaya on the last-but-one troopship ever to voyage to the Far East.

Six months later the Brunei Rebellion broke out and, as platoon commander, Peter took part in what was perhaps the final gunboat action in imperial history, including a gruelling night-time march through swamps and jungle, culminating in a successful dawn attack on a village which had been captured by rebels.

Back in England to complete his helicopter training before returning to Penang, he met Hiltegund Bastian, the sister of the wife of one of his friends at Jesus and they wrote to each other for the next two years. Then, at the summer ball at the army staff college at Camberley in 1968, in full mess kit, he proposed to her and was accepted.

They were married in January the following year in the Black Forest and remained together in a relationship he described as tempestuous though they loved each other dearly.

A month after their wedding they were en route to Singapore for Peter’s next posting, where their first child Alexandra was born in the military hospital in 1970. But just two months after they arrived in Singapore, his beloved father took his own life, which left an indelible mark on Peter.

Next came a return with the Royal Green Jackets as a company commander in Celle in Lower Saxony, punctuated by a tour of Belfast in 1971, the year his son Dominic was born in the military hospital in Hanover.

His second son Nicholas was born in 1975 in Townlands Hospital in Henley while Peter was back in Northern Ireland.

The following year he was on the move again, this time to Cyprus to become part of the UN contingent there, followed by a spell at the headquarters of the British Army on the Rhine at Rheindahlen and then, on promotion, to the Ministry of Defence in London where he joined the defence intelligence staff responsible for negotiating with the Warsaw Pact countries.

After that he was selected to command the officers’ training corps at Cambridge University until in 1982 he joined the Royal College of Defence Studies in London and led a group of senior officers on a tour of Hungary, Finland, Germany and France.

This was followed by his final posting to SHAPE, the NATO headquarters in Belgium.

Peter had left his wife and children at the family home in Rotherfield Greys, which was a gift from his mother and to which he returned most weekends between Hiltegund’s regular visits to Belgium.

After only a few months there, he fell prey to his latent manic depression and retired early from the army in 1984, taking a job as a Queen’s Messenger or diplomatic courier until his mental health deteriorated and he feared he would take his own life as his father had done 15 years earlier.

Peter recovered enough to join a friend’s publishing company in London before being appointed in 1987 Secretary of the General Council and Register of Osteopaths, which he transformed from an unregulated grouping into a fully staffed organisation which both doctors and parliament would take seriously. The Osteopaths Act, regulating the profession for the first time, was passed in 1993.

Peter ended his working life with two part-time jobs, first as administrator of the Blackie Foundation Trust and second as co-ordinator of the British Southern Slav Society. He retired for good in 1998.

He bought a green Volkswagen long wheelbase van and turned it into his and his wife’s mobile country cottage and during the next decade they went all over Europe, avoiding official sites and instead sleeping in lay-bys or on the edge of woods.

He also obtained one of the last Trabants produced in East Germany before reunification.

He drove it for 15 years and when he could no longer drive gave it to Sir William McAlpine’s museum at Fawley. He was chairman and president of the Berkshire Automobile Club.

Peter was diagnosed with macular degeneration in both eyes in 1999 and by 2006 could no longer drive or read, which made him unable to participate in community life and both embarrassed and upset him.

Though he had grown up with his parents’ Shetland sheepdogs, his own pets of choice at home in Rotherfield Greys were snakes, which he had started keeping while in the Far East. He enjoyed fishing, like his father, on the River Test.

For more than 30 years he and his wife sang regularly with Henley Choral Society and he was both chairman and president of the Peppard and District branch of the Royal British Legion until it amalgamated with Henley.

In 2019, he became president of the merged branch and later became its patron.

He had a deep Christian faith and between 1985 and 1997 was lay chairman of Rotherfield Greys parochial church council and predominantly responsible for the building of an extension to the church to mark the Queen’s golden jubilee.

A proud pedant, he was a stickler for the correct use of language and was a contributor to Thought for the Week in the Henley Standard, where he expounded his sometimes controversial but always thought-provoking views.

His hope was that, on his death, he would be remembered most for the fact that whenever he found someone in distress he would go out of his way to comfort them.

• This is an edited version of the obituary that Lt Col Blaker wrote himself.