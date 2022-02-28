Sisters reinvent flip-flops using all-purpose flowers

TWO sisters from Henley have launched a new style of flip-flop.

Amanda Barron-Cutts and Sabre Barron-Johnston have created the ClipFlop, which allows the wearer to attach different flowers for day and evening wear.

Mrs Barron-Cutts, of St Andrew’s Road, came up with the idea years ago when she was fed up with having to buy different pairs of flip-flops for her two daughters.

She said: “When my children were younger they were attracted to all sorts of flip-flops. They might want a pink sparkly pair but then also a blue pair with flowers.

“You don’t want to be buying lots of different shoes, especially when they grow out of them quickly, so I thought of a flip-flop that you could adapt to different needs, tastes and colour but I never really had the time to pursue the idea.”

Mrs Barron-Cutts is married to Peter, who owns a hotel and office refurbishment company, and their children are now grown up. Courtenay, 28, manages surf camps and Meaghan, 25, is a singer-songwriter who is about to start work for a film company.

She revived her idea when the first coronavirus lockdown was introduced in March 2020 and she was furloughed from her job with Knight Frank estate agents in Henley. Mrs Barron-Cutts said: “I found myself twiddling my thumbs and thought to revisit the concept.

“I started making samples and would send them off to manufacturers to see if they could make them.”

She brought her sister, Mrs Barron-Johnston, of Remenham Lane, on board to utilise her skills in sales and marketing.

They set up ClipCo Designs and so far have produced 10 designs of ClipFlop which each come with three clip-on flowers.

Each pair is made from suede and has a rubber sole for extra grip and durability and costs £49. Other flowers can be bought separately and come in bags of six for £12.

Mrs Barron-Cutts “road-tested” ClipFlops at last year’s Henley Royal Regatta and felt they didn’t look out of place.

She said: “I was wearing them to match my dress so they looked more glamorous. You can really dress them up because they are not plastic.

“I went out for New Year’s Eve in killer heels and took a pair of ClipFlops with me. Late in the evening I decided to slip them on and because you can accessorise them, I clipped on to them the same pink flowers that were on my dress.

“It is a great product for people of any age and what we are giving you is a pair that you can dress up or down. I have friends who have gone away for some winter sun and they came back saying they hadn’t worn anything else.

“If you are travelling, you don’t want to take lots of pairs of shoes as they take up lots of space in your luggage but ClipFlops can be customised to go with your swimsuit just as easily as your evening dress.

“We have chosen 10 designs, ranging from small flowers to much bigger ones and they come in a range of colours, blues, reds and pinks. The range will go with most outfits.

“The flowers clip on like a snap fastener. The male part is integral to the ClipFlop and the flowers have the female part that fastens on, much like you have when doing up your denim jacket.

“We have tried and tested the clips 100 times so we know it works really well.

“The flip-flop market is worth billions and if you get a good quality one they can be pretty expensive and you’re stuck with it. If you bought a pair of ClipFlops and five bags of flowers you would be looking at about £20 a pair rather than buying one pair for about £100.”

The sisters plan to grow their business by building an online

following.

Mrs Barron-Cutts said: “We want to take it slowly, get feedback, adapt and attract greater investment, build a strong brand and create more products. We have things in mind like wedges and handbags.

“Both my sister and I are quite fashion-conscious and we go up to London to department stores such as Harrods and see what’s happening. We also look at colour trends and I google and listen to podcasts.

“We do as much research as we possibly can and talk to people to find out what they like.

“It has been a joy to have my little sister on board. She’s not only my best friend but my biggest fan and a great support, both commercially and emotionally. We bounce off each other and work well together.

“At the moment it is online sales but, ultimately, it would be nice to get into some big retailers and some small boutiques.

“We haven’t yet applied for Dragons’ Den but we might well do.”