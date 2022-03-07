Benefits of gene editing plants

THE Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has recently announced that it is relaxing the rules on gene editing for crop production in the UK.

This is not the same as genetic modification, which a few years ago was dubbed “Frankenstein Food”.

GM uses DNA material from other species to make changes to the plants. Gene editing manipulates the coding within the same species, in this case a plant.

Take wheat, for example, that you might want to make more resilient to drought. Rather than introducing new DNA from an external source such as a cactus, you could use gene editing. This involves a group of technologies that make changes within the plant’s own DNA by moving, adding or deleting precise pieces of genetic material. In this case, it could be the gene responsible for the control of water loss in the plant.

Humans have been using various techniques for plant breeding for centuries. The original wheat plants were cultivated in the Middle East more than 10,000 years ago and were introduced into this country about 5,000 years ago.

These original plants were nothing like the modern varieties that are now grown to produce flour to provide us with all sorts of foods, notably bread. To start with, they were more than 1.6m tall, nearly twice as high as today’s plants.

Farmers would originally keep seed from the plants that seemed to grow well on their land, thereby selecting the best genetic potential.

By the mid-1800s plant breeders began a more formal process of improving the plants. Mostly by selection and cross-pollination, we have hugely increased the yield, reduced the plant height and improved its resistance to disease and pests.

Gene editing will greatly speed up this process and allow our modern-day plant breeders to produce plants that are more robust and require fewer pesticides and artificial fertiliser.

Other potential benefits are making plants more tolerant of adverse weather and perhaps providing extra vitamins and minerals in the grain to benefit consumers.

Some examples of how gene editing might improve the food you buy are: non-bruising potatoes, seedless tomatoes, less bitter sprouts, healthy vegetable oils and allergen-free peanut butter.

In 1994 a GM tomato variety called Flav Savr, which had been altered to ripen more slowly and last longer on the shelf, became the world’s first genetically modified food to be approved for sale.

In the UK it was available as a tomato purée. After good initial sales, it was removed from the market after a couple of years due to growing public resistance to GM technology.

Until now the EU and the UK have had some of the most stringent regulations in the world surrounding the approval of both GM and GE technologies.

Currently, GM and GE technologies have been classified as the same process by the EU. The Government has stated that now we have left the EU these potential rule changes could give English scientists an advantage in their research.

It must be pointed out that this is a go-ahead for scientific trial plots, not wide-scale farm crops and it is only for gene editing, not genetic modification.

I can see possible advantages as a farmer but at the end of the day you, the consumer, has to be happy with what we grow.

While we have been prohibited by the EU regulations from growing GM and GE crops in this country, their use is widespread across much of the rest of the world.

Outside Europe, genetically modified ingredients have now been widely consumed by millions of humans for more than 20 years. So far there has not been a single, proven case showing an adverse effect.

Within Europe, the vast majority of farm livestock that is fed a protein supplement will be eating GM soya.

The more food we import and the further we travel, the more likely it is that we are already eating GM and GE food. With our own farming industry being scaled down through current government policy favouring the environment over food production, this will only increase.

Rushed trade deals struck with non-EU countries that do not have proper safeguards in terms of food production standards are not going to help UK farmers to compete on a level playing field.

I fear this is mostly falling on deaf ears as political expediency means the Government is hell-bent on showing us how easy it has been to get new trade deals in the aftermath of Brexit.