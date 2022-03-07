Rail fares increased by 3.8%

COMMUTERS faced an increase in rail fares of 3.8 per cent this week.

The increase was due to come into effect in January but was postponed by the Government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It applies to about half of regulated fares such as season tickets on most commuter routes.

An annual ticket from Henley to Paddington without a London Travelcard has gone up from £4,141 to £4,296.

Those wishing to go via Reading have seen prices jump from £4,855 to £5,040 and with a Travelcard on top the cost has increased from £5,971 to £6,196.

The rise is the steepest since January 2013, according to figures from industry body the Rail Delivery Group, and comes when the cost of living is rising at the fastest pace for 30 years.

Labour called the increase “brutal” but the Government said it was below the rate of inflation.

Meanwhile, demand for rail travel remains about a third less than pre-pandemic levels.

Neil Gunnell, of the Henley Trains action group, said: “It’s a difficult time for everyone. Rail fares always rise in a formula associated with inflation and we have relatively high inflation and prices rising across the board. The cumulative effect of these rises isn’t comfortable for anyone.

“On the one hand, large amounts of public money were invested during the pandemic to keep at least some kind of service running in the absence of passenger volume, so public reserves are depleted.

“On the other, many people are now working from home more than they did and perhaps the requirement to travel is lessened.

“The railway companies have picked up on this by offering flexible season tickets for a smaller number of journeys on fewer days a month. However, the associated discounts have not seemed particularly attractive to date.

“At least we have a full service running again and it won’t be too long now before our commuters can move more swiftly through Central London when the Elizabeth line tunnel opens, with services initially from Paddington to and from the east.”

The Department for Transport said: “We have protected passengers by delaying these fare rises by two months and, even then, opting for a figure well below inflation rates.

“However, we must now look to recoup some of the £14 billion which was spent to keep vital services running throughout the pandemic.”