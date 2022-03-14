Cost of our food waste

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district are estimated to put around 700 tonnes of food into their black bins each month.

This results in nearly 150 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent being released into the atmosphere, according to the district councils.

The figures were released to mark Food Waste Action Week, which aims to encourage residents to reduce food waste. It is estimated the average family of four could save £720 a year by wasting less food.

Sue Cooper, cabinet member for environment, climate change and nature recovery at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “We urge people to reduce their food waste as much as possible.

“We would suggest people eat up leftovers, donate in-date unused food to friends and family, a community fridge or a food bank.”

For more information, visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.com