Best way to help is to give money to official charities

LIKE most people, I am horrified and shocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

When this crisis started, I looked at the areas in government for which I have responsibility to see how I could help. My outrage was enormous.

The Council of Europe, where I lead the UK delegation, is responsible for the rule of law, democracy and human rights.

But the council at that time contained a country that abuses all of these values, namely Russia.

One of the best things about the Council of Europe is that we get to know other parliamentarians from across Europe as friends.

As a result, I know Ukrainian parliamentarians; it was how I was sent a picture of a friend who is a Ukrainian MP, Oleksiy Goncharenko.

He was in full military kit and carrying an automatic weapon. I thought to myself, “If we were attacked, would I put on full military uniform and go out with a rifle to defend the House of Commons?”

I helped lead the way and spoke forcibly in the debate at the Council of Europe for suspending Russia and I did so with the backing of my cross-party delegation.

We achieved Russia’s suspension but the job is by no means finished. When Russia fails to pay the dues it owes the Council of Europe we cannot let it be blackmailed by Russia as a result.

We need to be prepared to step in and make up the difference because the council is by far the best organisation we have in Europe for dealing with migrants.

The Home Secretary has set out what we will do to make Ukrainians welcome here. But it is a confusing scene. We have no idea of numbers. Last weekend (the first weekend of the schemes) it was only 10,000 out of 1.5 million who sought out the UK.

That is why I offered the services of my delegation to talk to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, which we know well, and to work with them to help with the problems of migration.

I am aware that there has been some locally organised action to send goods to assist Ukrainians and that these have been generously supported.

Where there is a direct contact, this may be of great help. However, in many cases, goods do not quickly get to where they are most needed, if indeed they do at all.

It is a sad fact that in humanitarian responses a large percentage of donated goods ends up in landfill. What is really needed is money given through recognised aid organisations which have established mechanisms to get things to where they are most needed and have staff who can be deployed to assist.

This can seem impersonal but recognised organisations such as the Red Cross and UNICEF, to mention just two, are there for just this sort of crisis.

Money also allows flexibility to meet changing needs as circumstances change.

Food for Ukraine itself is complex as it is difficult to deliver aid to a war zone without direct conflict with Russia. This is best done through recognised agencies where safe passage can be negotiated.

The Home Office has set up a customer hub in Parliament for MPs and their staff to raise concerns in relation to Ukrainian issues such as access to the UK.

I have dedicated one of my staff to be available to make sure we can raise cases whether I am in Parliament or elsewhere on parliamentary business.