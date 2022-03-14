Tragedy of Ukraine and challenges it presents

POLITICAL scientists tell us that war is an extension of politics and that politics is the art of the possible.

Unfortunately, that does not help us understand the terrible war which is destroying Ukraine.

We are also told that the first casualty of war is the truth and we are certainly seeing plenty of evidence of this.

Much of the media is telling us that Putin is mad and irrational and that he is similar to Hitler. We are told that we don’t know what he is trying to achieve and maybe he doesn’t know either. That is dangerous nonsense.

It is as plain as the nose on your face what Putin wants and how he intends to achieve it.

Putin wants the Ukraine to be a vassal state. He wants the Ukrainians to defer to Moscow, especially on matters of foreign policy. Specifically, he wants Ukrainians to renounce their intention to join NATO and the EU. That is what this war is about.

His justification for his right to demand compliance with this is that Ukraine is an artificial entity created by mistake by Lenin in the Twenties and thus in reality it is little more than a province of Mother Russia.

Thus, to Putin, this dreadful war is nothing more than his putting down a rebellion or insurrection.

This also allows him to declare that any criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is an act of hostility towards Russia.

By the way, it is also mistaken to think that this dreadful situation is entirely the fault of just one man. Politics has never worked like that.

To stay on a throne, a king (or in modern terms a president or prime minister) has always needed barons (acolytes) who would raise armies and pay for wars.

Today the “barons” are ministers of government, army, navy and air force chiefs of staff, directors of state-owned or funded institutions and even captains of industry (in Russia these are oligarchies) who have grown rich from government policies.

Every government has its “barons”. In some countries there will be hundreds of them and in others there will be thousands or even hundreds of thousands.

Putin has a big infrastructure populated by people whose interests are directly connected to keeping him in power. Putin is not a single pony act.

Comparing Putin to Hitler or to Tsar Peter the Great is a profound misunderstanding. What is happening now is much more like the plot of a poor black and white gangster film from the Thirties where the boss says, “I created you and I can destroy you”.

Every political commentator I have heard on television has said that Putin won’t be able to occupy a country the size of Ukraine, which is bigger than France and has more than 40 million people.

But this largely misses the point. Putin’s rationale or objective of this war (and I strongly argue that he is entirely rational) is to prevent Russia having a vibrant state on the border which might one day be some sort of threat.

To achieve this objective, all Putin has to do is wreck Ukrainian society and, in this respect, he is proceeding well with his objectives.

It is impossible to know how many billions of pounds of damage has been already done to the infrastructure of the country.

Probably thousands of Ukrainians have already died and we are told that more than 1.5 million have already fled the country and that as many as seven million will eventually follow.

Whatever happens in the forthcoming weeks and months, Ukraine will become a shadow of what it was a few months ago.

Thus, in a sense, Putin’s objective has already been achieved. The Ukrainians have been speaking about the Russians paying reparations for all the damage caused by the war.

Reparations are paid by those who lose wars and it is not clear how anyone can imagine that Russia is going to lose this dreadful war.

But, of course, there is much more to this story.

The Ukrainian war is not over. Wars end when one side is victorious, like the Allies were in the Second World War or when both sides grind themselves down to a pitiful state, leading them to stop for a whole load of reasons, including exhaustion. When this happens, an armistice is declared.

We like to think of ourselves having won the First World War but it actually ended with an armistice.

So how will the Ukrainian war end? Most probably with a Russian victory.

Maybe, as the West seems intent on not allowing the Russians to have their own way, the war might grind on for months or even longer. The longer it lasts the more damage will be done to Ukraine and its people.

The call for the West to directly help the Ukrainians with a no-fly zone completely misunderstands the nature of international Big Power politics.

Russia has the potential to initiate World War Three and no one in their right mind will take the slightest chance of that happening.

But there’s the rub. Not everyone with the potential to extend the war may be in their right minds.

Sometimes wars start by accident or mistake. There can be misunderstanding or just stupid moves.

We nearly had one last week when a Ukrainian nuclear power station was fired on by a Russian tank.

Had that resulted in a nuclear explosion it could have been misinterpreted as a nuclear attack and that could have triggered all sorts of reactions/retaliations which would very quickly get out of control.

We can only guess what the world would look like after a nuclear war but we can rest assured that it would be nothing like what we enjoy today.

Although we will not fire a shot at a Russian soldier, the West wants to encourage Ukrainians in their struggle and our approach is to be through supplying arms and

sanctions.

The supply of arms is a relatively straightforward matter but sanctions is a most thorny business.

Sanctions are by their very nature a two-edged sword. They always hurt but they affect both the sanctioned and the sanctioner.

And so we have to ask how much pain we are prepared to take for the sake of the Ukrainians. That is a very difficult and painful question to answer and perhaps the only honest answer is not very much.

Many of those countries which have condemned Russia have trading relationships which have been beneficial or in fact critical to those countries.

Germany obtains 40 per cent of its gas and much of its petroleum from Russia. Imagine if we were to have to get by with such a big reduction in gas. Think of the hike there would be in the price of

petrol.

In the UK Russian money has infiltrated into various aspects of our society and furthermore it can be very tricky to trace.

Our financial system has many characteristics which are designed to protect privacy or secrecy. Serious sanctions are most difficult to implement.

There are perhaps more important issues. Even on the assumption that this war can be prevented from going global and that it will not last for a very long period, we are faced with some enormous people challenges.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has been claiming that there are 26.4 million refugees in the world today. Within the next few months this number is likely to exceed 30 million.

What are we going to do? During the past 40 years we have largely managed to minimise our exposure to the world refugee problems.

At least from the time of Margaret Thatcher, the Government’s policy, both Tory and Labour, has been aimed at limiting taxation.

Tax and spend has been the most regular insult projected at any government daring to extend social programmes.

Therefore, there has not been much scope for this in government budgets until the recent pandemic made it obvious that emergency rethinking was required and we spent some £400 billion.

Now our government is trying to get back to what it regards as fiscal prudence. To give any material help to the Ukrainian refugees is going to cost a lot.

It will also mean the further internationalisation of our society and there are many voices in this country which will not be pleased by that.

The fact that we are an island has been a great advantage for so many years. But, as we have seen in the past year, rubber boats and outboard engine technology has reduced this.

The pressure of an increasing number of refugees will inevitably send people moving west and when all is said and done the UK is an enticing destination.

Furthermore, being able to witness the brutality of war on our television screens has made many people in this country want to do something more for refugees.

We are going to need a better way of handling the refugee problems ahead of us.

• Professor Dan Remenyi has been active in academia for the past 32 years, during which he was worked at a number of universities and business schools, including Henley Management College and Trinity College Dublin. He has specialised in teaching research methodology and assisting doctoral students through their degrees. He is a director of Academic Conferences and Publishing International and lives in Kidmore End.