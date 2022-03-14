Covid cases rise again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has increased by 3.6 per cent.

The total for the past week was 668 compared with 646 in the previous seven days. The infection rate went from 448 to 464 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley fell from 54 to 35.

The totals for the other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 52; Nettlebed and Watlington 16; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 29; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 29; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 46; Emmer Green 32; Caversham Heights 38; Lower Caversham 34; Wargrave and Twyford East 27; and Sonning and Woodley North 44.