Monday, 21 March 2022

Shortfall of school places

MORE than 76 per cent of children in Wokingham borough were offered their first choice of secondary school.

This compares with just over 71 per cent last year.

Almost 94 per cent received an offer from their preferred list, compared with 93.5 per cent last year.

Wokingham Borough Council, the education authority, said this was despite a large increase in the number of applications.

It said it had worked with secondary schools, including Piggott in Wargrave, to increase the number of places available across the borough by 176 but there was still a shortfall.

