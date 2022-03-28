We should take refugees but can Britain afford it?

THE generosity of the British public is quite wonderful with more than 120,000 individuals offering a place in their homes to Ukrainian refugees and the refugee appeal raising more than £200 million.

Who could not be impressed with such an outpouring of sympathy for plucky Ukraine?

But the situation remains grim.

Last week’s Question Time on BBC 1 had Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko as a member of the panel.

In asking for Britain to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine, she informed us that World War Three had already begun.

From her point of view, the current war with Russia began some seven or eight years ago and, as soon as Russia captures the five nuclear power plants in Ukraine, Putin will poison the world.

It was really interesting to see how many members of the audience supported this call for direct military intervention against Russia.

But then, when one reflects on it, Britain declared war on Germany in 1914 because of the invasion of Belgium. Again in 1939 we declared war on Germany because of the invasion of Poland.

I am sure that these facts are in the minds of the Ukrainians when they appeal to us to come to their rescue.

Britain is still a world power but the difference today is that the stakes have really changed.

All one has to do is to see a photogaph of Hiroshima after being hit by a small atom bomb to understand what the result of a nuclear war might look like.

Military intervention comes with enormous risks which, fortunately, our current leaders are not prepared to entertain.

There is absolutely no doubt that the national sympathy is with the Ukrainians and that our Government is doing everything it can to support the Ukrainian cause, short of risking a nuclear war.

As everyone knows, we have focused on sanctions and diplomatic interventions and even this is highly problematic.

Sanctions are, by their very nature, a two-edged sword. They always hurt but they affect both the sanctioned and the sanctioner.

On Sunday, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak commented on our support for Ukraine, saying: “The steps we have taken are not cost-free” and “It’s not going to be easy.”

In today’s world sanctions are more problematic than ever before. This is due to all the time and effort we have put into creating globalised economies. Economic relations have become highly complex and disturbing a supply chain can have unforeseen consequences.

There is a fascinating video on this subject available on YouTube created by an airline industry expert called Mentor Pilot.

He points out there are several ways that airlines struggling to recover from the covid disruption will be badly hurt by sanctions against Russia.

Firstly, there is the obvious issue of the cost of fuel.

Secondly, many airlines which fly from Europe to the East overflew Russia. Now longer routes will have to be taken with direct cost and climate change consequences.

Then there is the aircraft leasing situation. Russian aircraft operators, like many others, have been leasing aircraft using Western finance houses.

It is estimated that more than

500 of the 700 or so aircraft which were operated by Russian firms are leased. Most of these are now grounded and not earning any money. The amount of capital involved is likely to be at least

£25 billion.

It is most likely that these leases will be defaulted and this will cause major disruption to the aircraft financing business. Lease costs and insurance costs will climb.

To add to this there is the fact that Russia was, for the West, an important source of titanium and disrupting this could impact the production and cost of aircraft spare parts and even the assembly of new aircraft. Similar situations will occur in many industries in most, if not all, Western countries.

There are many ways in which the negative effects of sanctions can bounce back on us and it is not true to say that sanctions always work. Sometimes they are great inconveniences but those sanctioned find ways around them.

I lived in Rhodesia during sanctions — UDI and all that. The sanctions inconvenienced the Rhodesians but the system compensated and coped well until men started to cross the borders with machine guns and bombs intent on killing white farmers. The guns and bombs were often made in Russia and the men were sometimes trained by Russians.

Thus the reason that some African countries have not been in a rush to condemn Russia’s Ukrainian war is related to their sense of indebtedness.

And to say that South African apartheid was abandoned because of sanctions is truly naïve.

By the way, Mr Sunak’s comments came directly after Martin Lewis, the money saving expert, said that in his 20 years of working to help people with financial problems, this was the worst financial crisis since the year 2000.

Of course, he was not suggesting that the Ukrainian crisis was the only cause of the impending financial crisis but it will be a contributing factor. In the UK we are not well placed financially at this time.

There is another difficulty we will have to face arising from the Ukraine war and that is the call for further defence spending.

There are those who say that this war is a wake-up call and we have to spend more. I am absolutely opposed to this. I wholeheartedly support the sentiment expressed by President Eisenhower in the Fifties that “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed”.

How can anyone ignore the wisdom in those words?

And this came from a Republican president who had previously led the greatest collection of men and arms ever assembled on this planet.

The current crisis may end up with us spending billions of pounds on more armaments but we just cannot afford this, especially with the funds required to take reasonable action on the climate crisis. There just isn’t enough money.

The German government’s expenditure on its military was capped last year at about 50 billion euros. As a result of the Ukrainian crisis, it has proposed to raise this sum next year to around 100 billion euros and there is talk of other European countries hiking their military expenditure by large amounts. I contend that this is an enormous misuse of money.

The issue that will affect all of us most personally will be the refugees. On the same edition of Question Time, a woman spoke of how she tried to get hold of someone through the new government website to help her find a Ukrainian family to house.

The current system is not working and she expressed her considerable frustration. But these are early days and systems such as this one will no doubt have teething problems and I expect that it will eventually work well.

However, a man from a municipality pointed out that we just don’t have the resources to take any more refugees. We already have Syrians, Afghans, Iraqis, people from Hong Kong etc. It is said that many of these refugees are in very unsatisfactory temporary accommodation and there has been little progress in integrating them into society.

Providing good support to refugees is truly complex. Obviously, it involves much more than finding them a room and giving someone £350 a month to feed them and make a contribution to their living costs.

Human needs are multifarious. We know that many of our schools are oversubscribed and the health service is struggling.

Many aspects of life in this country are difficult and expensive. What sort of life can we offer these refugees without pushing our tax system through the roof?

The Government boasts that the current offer to refugees is uncapped. To do it even half well will cost many billions.

My last point many readers may find controversial. As a lad of 12 in late 1956, I was glued to the radio to listen to every word I could about the Hungarian Revolution.

My father was born in Hungary and at the end of that crisis he worked for a short while as an interpreter with refugees in

Ireland.

The Russians used tanks against boys with Molotov cocktails. At my age, I could romanticise about fighting for freedom. The Hungarians asked the West to send them arms and I understand the Americans air-dropped chocolate. The Revolution lasted 18 days.

Numbers of casualties resulting from war are always suspect but Google reveals that in Hungary there were 2,500 deaths and 200,000 refugees.

Most of the wreckage in Budapest was rebuilt in a decade or two and today Hungary has a democratic government (albeit not the nicest democratic government).

• Professor Dan Remenyi has been active in academia for the past 32 years, during which he was worked at a number of universities and business schools, including Henley Management College and Trinity College Dublin. He has specialised in teaching research methodology and assisting doctoral students through their degrees. He is a director of Academic Conferences and Publishing International and lives in Kidmore End.