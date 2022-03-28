Loss of orchards bad for nature, says trust

OXFORDSHIRE has lost 68 per cent of the orchards it had in 1900, according to new research by the National Trust.

This equates to 803 hectares, resulting in loss of habitats for nature.

The trust says the number of orchards across England and Wales has been halved and it has committed to planting four million blossom trees.

Tom Dommett, head of historic environment at the trust said: “As the population has grown, cities have expanded and there has been a growing demand for food with farmers able to be largely more profitable rearing livestock and growing arable crops than managing orchards.

“The dramatic decline in traditional orchards has massively affected the character and the biodiversity of our landscapes.

“For hundreds of years orchards were a defining feature in many places, part of the fabric of everyday life. Their loss impacts on the stories we can tell, the culture and history we can experience in the landscape, and it means fewer opportunities for people to enjoy the beauty and spectacle of blossom today.

“The loss of traditional orchards is also nature’s loss; these orchards can be great places for wildlife like flies and bees, with the gnarled trunks and branches creating the perfect home for rare species such as the noble chafer beetle and attract patrolling bats.

“Often the grass below these trees is rich in flowers, supporting an abundance of insects.”

Greys Court, which is owned by the trust, has a traditional orchard in its walled garden and this year seven new pear and cherry trees were planted in support of the Queen’s Green Canopy project to mark her platinum jubilee.

Greys Court’s cherry garden is currently undergoing restoration with many new trees being planted to create a blossom tunnel in spring.