Swipe and go

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
PASSENGERS using the Henley branch line can now pay as they go.
Contactless payment has been introduced by Great Western Railway.
Any contactless payment including bank cards, Apple Pay and Android Pay can be used by touching the card or mobile device on the yellow reader located at ticket gatelines.
Maidenhead MP Theresa May welcomed the move, saying it would simplify travel and increase accessibility.
04 April 2022
