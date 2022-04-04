Matthew Peter Kenneth O’Sullivan: April 8, 1988-March 15, 2022

MATTHEW O’SULLIVAN (MATT) passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on March 15.

At the age of four, Matthew was diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive muscle- wasting condition.

He became a wheelchair user at the age of 10 and following a severe illness when he was 16, he required a tracheostomy and eventually permanent ventilation.

Despite the challenges he faced throughout his life, Matt always maintained a positive attitude and inspired many people as he endeavoured to live life to the full.

He grew up at the family home in Gallowstree Common and attended Trinity Primary School in Henley before going on to Ryeish Green Secondary School in Reading.

At school he was introduced to the sport of boccia in which he excelled and won several cups and badges when he competed at the annual Kennet Games in Newbury.

In his youth, Matthew enjoyed horse riding and attended weekly treks with the Riding for the Disabled Association at Wyfold.

When his disability progressed and he was no longer able to ride in a saddle, he began to participate in carriage driving, which he was able to do from his wheelchair.

At the end of his school career he achieved three A levels and went on to study at Thames Valley University, where he graduated with a degree in digital animation.

In 2010 Matthew set up his own business as a graphic designer, providing a range of services for his clients, including digital artwork and the creation of websites.

Despite his business commitments, he always made time to provide free IT advice and support for his entire extended family.

He would also often offer his IT skills, free of charge, to local groups and charities.

Together with his family, Matthew supported Muscular Dystrophy UK and produced the artwork for many of the charity’s fundraising events, including posters and programmes for the annual Spirit of Christmas concerts which, pre-pandemic, were held each year at the Christ Church Centre in Henley.

One of his final projects was for the Henley Players when he helped produce their prize-winning online production of Casket of Jewels for the Oxfordshire Drama Network’s Winter Festival 2021.

Matthew often used the services of Douglas House, a young person’s hospice in Oxford.

He was a great ambassador for the wonderful care the hospice provided and was often asked to speak at conferences.

On one occasion this included a trip to Japan to demonstrate and promote the services of the hospice. This included a reception with members of the Japanese royal family. In June 2019 he married his long-term girlfriend Elizabeth (Lizzie) on one of the hottest days of the year. Family and friends gathered to celebrate the occasion, which they had planned with extreme precision.

Matthew is greatly missed by his widow Lizzie, his parents Peter and Jane, sisters Hannah and Amy and all the people who knew and loved him.

The funeral and a celebration of Matthew’s life will take place at Reading Crematorium, All Hallows Road, Caversham, Reading RG4 5LP next Friday (April 8) at 1.45pm.

This would have been Matthew’s 34th birthday and although black was his favourite colour, on this occasion the family ask anyone attending the funeral to add a splash of colour to their attire.

Anyone unable to attend in person can view the service online at www.obitus.com

Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Matthew can be made to Muscular Dystrophy UK via A B Walker, funeral directors, at www.abwalker.co.uk