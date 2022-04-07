We should consider no-fly zone, says MP

HENLEY MP John Howell says the time has come to consider imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging Nato to impose a ban on aircraft entering its air space to protect it from Russian attacks.

But so far America and its allies have refused, saying such a move would place them in direct conflict with Russia.

A no-fly zone would need to be enforced, meaning one or more parties being willing to shoot down any aircraft violating the space.

Mr Howell said: “I appreciate the military argument against a no-fly zone but I do think that we need to look at it again given where we are now.

“The UK Government has been very good and President Zelenskyy has praised the UK and also Boris Johnson for his leadership.

“We have given the Ukrainians more than 10,000 missiles to help them have the ability to defend themselves and we have been providing them with training as well. We have done a tremendous amount but can we do more? Of course we can but that depends to a large extent on Nato agreeing to what the more is and I am not going to prejudge Nato.”

Mr Howell had been due to travel to Ukraine on Monday as leader of the UK delegation of the Council of Europe, a non-EU European body which includes the European Court of Human Rights, but he tested positive for coronavirus.

The three-day trip would have seen him visit Lviv and, if possible, the capital Kyiv.

Mr Howell said: “The most annoying thing about having covid was that I should have been in Ukraine to see for myself the devastation and the war crimes that I am completely sure are being committed. I very much feel that Putin and his henchmen need to be brought to justice but the difficulty will be extracting them from Russia.

“Having any trial is going to be a difficult thing to do in his presence, although it can be done in his absence.”

Mr Howell is currently self-isolating at home in Benson and has had to cancel about half a dozen visits, including a tree planting event in Henley last Friday.

He said: “I have several boxes of tests at home and when I felt a heavy cold coming on I tested and got a positive result on Thursday last week. I have just been monitoring it and testing every third day.

“I have been self-isolating at home. I have continued to do constituency work from home, it is just the visits I have had to cancel.”