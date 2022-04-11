Weather-wise, we had it all in March

IN the early weeks of spring, there is always an extended range of temperatures, more so than in most other months of the year, writes Denis Gilbert.

In March, there were 10 (air) frosts, which are not as frequent or severe as ground frosts, as gardeners will know.

The lowest recorded temperature was -3.9C. Happily, the magnolias and camellias had survived this until an extremely heavy frost of minus -6.8C on Sunday.

In the middle of March, there was quite a warm week when the temperature reached 20C. The Wokingham Climatological Station recorded 175.9 hours of sunshine, one of the highest totals for March on record.

The later varieties of daffodil survived but the earlier varieties succumbed — they really don’t like warm weather.

The mean temperature for the month was 6.7C, which is one degree higher than the 30-year average.

A total of 40mm of rain fell, which was probably less than expected. Yes, it did snow on the last day of the month but by the time the flakes reached my rain gauge in Shiplake there was, to use the technical term, only a trace to measure, i.e. less than .01mm.