Monday, 11 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Weather-wise, we had it all in March

IN the early weeks of spring, there is always an extended range of temperatures, more so than in most other months of the year, writes Denis Gilbert.

In March, there were 10 (air) frosts, which are not as frequent or severe as ground frosts, as gardeners will know.

The lowest recorded temperature was -3.9C. Happily, the magnolias and camellias had survived this until an extremely heavy frost of minus -6.8C on Sunday.

In the middle of March, there was quite a warm week when the temperature reached 20C. The Wokingham Climatological Station recorded 175.9 hours of sunshine, one of the highest totals for March on record.

The later varieties of daffodil survived but the earlier varieties succumbed — they really don’t like warm weather.

The mean temperature for the month was 6.7C, which is one degree higher than the 30-year average.

A total of 40mm of rain fell, which was probably less than expected. Yes, it did snow on the last day of the month but by the time the flakes reached my rain gauge in Shiplake there was, to use the technical term, only a trace to measure, i.e. less than .01mm.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33