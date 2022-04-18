Monday, 18 April 2022

Jobless total

THE unemployment rate in the Henley constituency is two per cent, according to figures released this week.

This compares with a national figure of 4.2 per cent. The number of people claiming unemployment- related benefits is 1,160, of whom 255 are aged 18 to 24.

Henley MP John Howell MP said: “This is very good news, especially for young people. It shows we are pulling out of the coronavirus crisis with a strong record for getting people into jobs.

“There is still some way to go but the success we have so far had in getting people back to work is encouraging.”

