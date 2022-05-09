Monday, 09 May 2022

Tribute to George

GEORGE HARRISON’S triple album, All Things Must Pass, was released in November 1970, after the Beatles broke up.

Songs included the title track, the hit single My Sweet Lord and Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll), a tribute to the original owner of his Henley home, Friar Park.

Brighton 10-piece band, the All Things Must Pass Orchestra, led by Alex Eberhard, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the album’s release and will also play favourites such as Something, While My Guitar Gently Weeps and Here Comes the Sun.

The Music of George Harrison by the All Things Must Pass Orchestra is at the Kenton Theatre on Saturday, May 14 at 8pm. Tickets cost £22 to £24. For tickets, call (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

