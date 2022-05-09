Reserve dedicated to Queen

A NATURE reserve near Henley is to be dedicated to The Queen to mark her platinum jubilee.

The Warburg reserve is one of 70 ancient woodlands and 70 ancient trees which will form the ancient canopy to honour Her Majesty’s 70 years of service this year.

The initiative was launched by the Prince of Wales, patron of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

Warburg, which is owned and managed by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust, is home a huge range of species, from lizards and grass snakes to weasels and stoats, rare butterflies such as purple hairstreak, pink elephant hawk-moths and threatened hazel dormice.

It is also a treasure trove of orchids with the lilac spikes of pyramidal orchids, the insect-mimicking fly orchid and the highly unusual bird’s-nest orchid.

Estelle Bailey, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are honoured and delighted that Warburg has been chosen as part of the ancient canopy.

“This site is indeed one of the jewels in our crown and a precious gem that is open to everyone who wants to come and marvel at its treasures.

“Our mission is to bring about nature’s recovery by inspiring and empowering local people to help bring nature back and this dedication is a fantastic way to celebrate amazing local wildlife and remind people what outstanding natural heritage we have and why it is worth protecting.”

Warburg was acquired by the trust in 1967 and the purchase was made possible by the persistence and fund-

raising talents of teacher and amateur naturalist Vera Paul.

Born and raised a stone’s throw from the site, she recognised that the area around the village of Bix was a very special place with its own microclimate fostering a huge diversity of wildlife.

She asked for donations from anyone who had a wildlife-related house name on the assumption the people living there were interested in nature. This unusual fundraising approach worked.

The reserve was named after Dr E F Warburg, a botanist at Oxford University, who, along with Vera Paul, was a founder of the trust.