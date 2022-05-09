Forget showers, April was warm and dry

LAST month was the fifth driest April for at least 50 years, writes Denis Gilbert.

There was less than 20mm rainfall here in Shiplake, most of which was on April 6.

To say that 50mm is the average amount expected in April is misleading, even it is statistically correct.

Totals are really so variable and unpredictable — the highest and lowest amounts recorded here are 144mm in 2000 and only 2.2mm in 1984.

But there has been a slight increase in the amount and intensity of the rainfall figures over the years.

Temperatures, as seems to be the pattern, were again nearly a degree above the seasonal 30-year average with the mean for the month being just under 9C.

There were several warm days with the highest temperature being 23.4C. We had the coldest night of the year (so far) at the beginning of the month when a frost of -6.5C was recorded.

The blossoms this year have been particularly colourful, the magnolias especially, but they really do not like heavy frosts.

There were seven frosts in total, which is about average. So will May be frost-free? Possibly but unlikely.