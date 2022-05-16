Monday, 16 May 2022

Morning arias in coffee concert

Morning arias in coffee concert

OPERA Prelude’s latest concert features a recital by mezzo-soprano Anna Elizabeth Cooper.

She graduated from the Royal College of Music’s Opera Studio. She performed as Lisetta in Haydn’s il mondo della luna and Cherubino in Mozart’s Le nozze di Figaro.

In August, Anna played Ernestina in Rossini’s L’occasione fa il ladro at Opera Holland Park. She will be Olga in Eugene Onegin this summer.

The Artist in Focus coffee concert with Anna Cooper is at Christ Church, Henley on Friday, May 20 at 11am, operaprelude.org/whats-on/coffee-concert-anna-cooper

