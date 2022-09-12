Search for new chief constable

THE chief constable of the Thames Valley is to retire.

John Campbell, who has been in post since 2018, will leave at the end of his five-year term on March 31.

He said: “After four years in the post, more than 13 years within the force and more than 35 years in policing, I have decided it is the right time for me to retire.

“Making this announcement allows plenty of time for a smooth transition to the new chief constable in the spring.

“I remain fully committed to leading the force over the next seven months.

“It has been an honour serving the communities of the Thames Valley and I am immensely proud of the officers, staff and volunteers who work around the clock, every single day, to keep our communities safe.”

Mr Campbell was responsible for the policing of the 2012 Olympic events, including the South-East regional phase of the torch relay.

He also led the multi-agency response to the flooding in Oxfordshire and Berkshire in 2014.

In 2015 he received the Queen’s Police Medal for services to policing.

Mr Campbell’s time in the job was marked by two major tragedies.

In 2019, traffic officer Pc Andrew Harper was killed trying to apprehend a group of youths towing a stolen quad bike near Sulhamstead and in 2020 three men were stabbed to death in a terror attack at Forbury Gardens in Reading.

When the covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Thames Valley Police were responsible for buying personal protective equipment for police forces in England.

Matthew Barber, Thames Valley Police and crime commissioner, said: “I have very much enjoyed working with John and am proud of what he has achieved for the force and I will be sorry to see him leave.

“I thank him for his contribution to the police service, especially his leadership of the force and his focus on delivering on the police and crime plan.”