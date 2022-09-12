More band aid policies from new Prime Minister

CONGRATULATIONS are certainly due. Well done to Liz Truss, the winner.

All the wonderful work Rishi Sunak did for the country during the pandemic amounted to so little in the leadership contest (his popularity was greatest among parliamentarians).

But I believe that even more congratulations should be offered to the Conservative Party for electing the third female prime minister.

Who would have believed 50 years ago that it would be the Tories who would be the first to demonstrate such a lack of gender prejudice in electing their leaders? They have left the other political parties far behind in this regard.

But what of the future and what it may hold? We are indeed in extraordinary times.

Every day we learn about the economic emergency we’re facing while clamouring for government support. The previous chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that even middle-class people might have difficulty in paying their energy bills.

Everyone knows that something has to be done but what? All the solutions offered so far are band aid tricks, the equivalent of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic.

To solve the current emergency, Liz Truss needs to “think outside the box” on so many issues.

And while we are about solving the cost-of-living-emergency, let’s put an end to the disgrace that is the need for working people to have to use food banks. This has become a way of life for many.

Food banks should be for those unfortunate displaced people who are temporarily in dire need. They should never be a routine aspect of anyone’s life.

We must also be more realistic about our expectations of public services (especially the NHS), which are expensive and have to be paid for.

Of course, no one wants to pay more tax, so we have to look much more carefully at the cost (without political party posturing) and how it is funded.

Alas, the new Prime Minister is unlikely to have the time to look too deeply into our most critical problems.

The next two years will probably see the continuing use of band aids as the Conservative Party tries to win back the trust which it clearly lost under Boris Johnson.

And with only two years until the next election, we can expect Ms Truss to pour loads of personal energy into highlighting the inadequacies of the Labour Party and its leader Kier Starmer. In many people’s eyes, the next general election is Labour’s to lose.

However, as we are effectively fighting a proxy war with Russia, perhaps it is time to once again have a type of wartime collaborative government to tackle the cost of living crisis.

• Professor Dan Remenyi has been active in academia for more than 30 years and has worked at a number of universities and business schools, including Henley Management College. He is a director of Academic Conferences and Publishing International and lives in Kidmore End.