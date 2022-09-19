THE beloved River Thames is about to get a major clean-up thanks to Rotary clubs across the Thames Valley.

Volunteers from Rotary, environmental community group Thames21 and others will conduct a “plastic blitz” from September 17 to 26, collecting rubbish both in the river and on the banks.

Different clubs will be working from near Oxford down into the Tideway.

Henley Rotary Club will be covering the river from Shiplake to Hambleden locks on Sunday.

There will be a special focus on removing plastic, spurred on by the End Plastic Soup initiative sponsored by International Rotary and its local clubs.

The initiative is also geared at stopping the accumulation of single-use plastic, with awareness programmes run by Rotary clubs, particularly in schools and with the young.

Humans create billions of cauldrons of plastic daily, around one million plastic bottles a minute, for example.

But it doesn’t just go away, much of it gets dumped in our streams, rivers and oceans.

How big is the problem? Every year, eight million metric tons of plastic enter our oceans on top of the estimated 150 million metric tons already out there.

Microplastics, meanwhile, end up in our water and food supplies. You eat, drink and breathe them — a typical human could be consuming more than 74,000 undigestible plastic microparticles a year.

Sadly, the Thames is a contributor. By the time it reaches the Channel, the Thames has turned into one of the worst major rivers in the world for microplastics, catching up with China’s Yangtze.

For this reason, Rotary is dedicated to working to both rid the Thames of plastic and, perhaps more importantly, to stop the use of single-use plastic in the first place.

For more information, email Phil Fletcher at phil.fletcher@btinternet.com

Jeremy Gaunt