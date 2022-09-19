How I developed my love for nature thanks to family and friends

WHEN I was a young boy in Caversham, I would help my mother to plant seeds of flowering plants in the back garden.

My favourite was nasturtium (Tropaeolum) with its relatively large, gnarled-looking seeds.

When they grew and flowered, I was astonished. It taught me a lot.

Latterly, I have found the peppery flavoured leaves and attractive flowers to be a tasty adjunct to any salad.

Before my sister was born in the infamous extended winter of 1963, we had moved from my maternal grandparents into a house a stone’s throw from them, just below the end of the Henley Road.

Back then the road was narrow with a line of horse chestnut trees outside the grounds of Queen Anne’s School. There was no pavement on the west side.

In the autumn my grandmother Freda would scurry across the road to collect conkers for me.

In primary school days, there were many theories on how to harden them up, one of which was immersing them in vinegar before a playground duel.

In the pre-school days of my life if I was not smashing stones in half with a hammer to see what lay within, I’d be collecting caterpillars from a redcurrant bush and placing them on my arms, in particular, those of the magpie moth (Abraxas grossulariata) — much to my mum’s annoyance as they would get crushed.

I meant no harm to them, of course, but there were many casualties. I was always a curious child.

Back then my parents only had a small back garden but it was well laid out and full of birds. Mum got excited on spotting a golden oriole.

When I think back it seems extraordinary how many bullfinches we would see in the summertime. I’m sad to say that I have not seen or heard one for a long while. Where have they gone?

Our next-door neighbour Percy Davis had a large greenhouse with a resident toad. It smelt lovely within, the air heady with moisture.

In addition, Percy and his wife Marge had a grand piano which I was allowed to tinker with. I’d construct my own simple compositions as my little fingers travelled up and down the keyboard.

Percy also had a productive grapevine, the fruits harvested and turned into homemade wine.

When I eventually went to school, aged four, I’d walk home at about half past three, greet mum and go next door to explore some land that I had named Percy’s jungle.

It was full of red-hot pokers (Kniphofia) and other assorted plants.

I’d scramble through looking for my own aberrant Livingstone to emerge covered in cobwebs.

By this time, I’d been awarded one or two books on birds for my success at St Anne’s primary. I devoured the content and learnt a great deal.

One Sunday lunchtime, as our family sat around the dining table with my father, a BBC journalist, listening to the World at One on the radio, I spotted a group of coal tits (Parus ater) flitting about in the privet hedge that my mother had planted shortly after we moved in.

My father did not believe me, so I went upstairs to my bedroom, came downstairs with one of my books and proved my sighting to him. He was astonished and believed all my observations thenceforth.

It was a bit of a wrench when we moved only a few hundred yards away but the parkland outside the new residence proved irresistible.

I explored and described the territory in handwritten maps with detailed descriptions of trees and flowers.

Shortly after moving in and starting secondary school in Emmer Green, I’d have the pleasure of exploring a lovely beech wood to the west of the playing fields.

I made friends with David Gwyther and we both joined the army cadets. We had a whale of a time.

Back in those glorious days, well before a housing development at the end of Newlands Avenue, we were provided with an outstanding assault course.

There was plenty of dead, decaying wood within, home to stag beetles (Lucanus cervus). I have seen the males fly like noisy little helicopters.

After sitting my A-levels, I joined my family in Moscow, the former USSR, where my father was the BBC correspondent.

I’d fish opposite the Kremlin and catch pike (Esox lucius) and zander (Sander lucioperca).

I used to go elsewhere on the River Moskva with my pal from the Reuters news agency, Chris Catlin.

We’d call in at a tackle shop, Rybalov Sportsmen, to buy bloodworms as bait as you could not get maggots in Russia back then.

One day we caught nothing but were offered a common bream (Abramis brama), at a price, by a young Russian fisherman to eat. We declined.

A year or two later, while fishing near Caversham Bridge, I must have hit an incredibly large shoal of bream tantalised by bread flake.

After strike after strike, my keepnet was bulging with the fish and large roach too (Rutilus rutilus). I slipped all of them gently back in the river, packed up and went home. It all seemed too easy.

The last time that I went fishing was on the River Swale near Northallerton in North Yorkshire. What a cold day that was.

I landed a couple of grayling (Thymallus thymallus) and found the whole experience rather exhausting, so I called it a day, relieved to return to my bedsit in Leeds.

Back in 1979, I went out on excursions with a couple of family friends, Ramon and Doreen Silva, who had worked at BBC Monitoring with my parents.

I was taken to see the Rollwright stones on the border of Oxfordshire and Warwickshire and the henge at Avebury in Wiltshire but, most importantly, they introduced me to the Warburg nature reserve at Bix Bottom.

It was on that June day that I became entranced with our native wild orchids. I’ve always had a passion for seeking them out whether in the Chiltern Hills or when I lived abroad in Spain, Portugal and Poland. The plants are a great indicator of a healthy environment.

At Bottom Wood, part of the Hardwick Estate, near Whitchurch, I have found 10 species of orchid out of a national figure of just over 50.

On my early, extended solo ramblings in my twenties and thirties, I would take circuitous routes on my way to Goring. Whatever the season I’d always find something of note.

Returning home, I’d call in on my grandparents. My grandfather Eric always wanted to know where I’d been.

I found his memory of the same places that I’d trod almost mythical. He’d give me a wry smile. He was pleased as I’d followed a kind of family tradition.

I am reminiscing while sitting outside on this September day. Everything is still green and many of our native plants acquired from seed are still in flower. I look forward to proper autumn with all the colours.

We have not been able to get out of late. Rosemary is in pain and I took a tumble on the forecourt of the local petrol station and suffered cuts and bruises.

I did not lose any teeth and my spectacles are undamaged. I was lucky. I hope Rosemary is too.

vincent.ruane@hotmail.com