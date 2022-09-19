Henley Show winners

Village hall closed after leak found during repairs
Monday, 19 September 2022
Produce
Top tray — 1 G Nash; 2 S Fooks; 3 M Hedges
Onions under 250gr — 1 S Fooks; 2 G Nash; 3 M Hedges
Onions over 250gr — 1 S Fooks
Shallots — 1 G Nash; 2 M Hedges; 3 D Lloyd
Combination onions — 1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges; 3 T Wooldridge
Leeks — 1 G Nash; 2 K Fitzgerald; 3 L Fitzgerald
Runner beans — 1 G Nash; 2 R Wood; 3 S Fooks
Runner/French beans — 1 M Hedges; 2 G Nash; 3 S Fooks
Carrots, short — 1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges; 3 G Nash
Beetroot — 1 G Nash; 2 T Wooldridge; 3 K Fitzgerald
Two cucumbers — 1 G Nash; 2 M Hedges; 3 S Fooks
Potatoes, white — 1 G Nash; 2 M Hedges; 3 S Fooks
Potatoes, coloured — 1 S Fooks; 2 G Nash; 3 T Wooldridge
Three courgettes — 1 M Hedges; 2 G Nash; 3 R Wood
Pair of marrows — 1 G Nash; 2 R Wood; 3 M Hedges
Courgette/marrow — 1 M Hedges; 2 R Wood; 3 G Nash
One butternut squash — 1 G Nash; 2 T Wooldridge
One pumpkin — 1 R Young; 2 T Young; 3 D Ely
Garlic —
Bunch of herbs — 1 J Pearson; 2 T Wooldridge; 3 L Webb
Three tomatoes — 1 M Hedges; 2 S Fooks; 3 G Nash
Six small fruited — 1 G Nash; 2 S Fooks; 3 M Hedges
Two tomatoes/two small — 1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges; 3 G Nash
Red/green truss — 1 S Fooks
Red/green small tomatoes — 1 S Fooks
Three dessert apples — 1 K Mitchell; 2 S Fooks; 3 C Gardiner
Three cooking apples — 1 P Mainds; 2 S Baker; 3 P Mainds
Three pairs — 1 D S Lloyd; 2 D S Lloyd; 3 D S Lloyd
Ten raspberries —
Grapes — 1 L Webb
Specimen rose — 1 J Pearson; 2 T Wooldridge
Mixed roses — 1 T Wooldridge
A vase of garden flowers — 1 M Anderson; 2 T Wooldridge
Fuchsia —
Bowl of mixed floribunda — 1 M Anderson
Mixed roses, five stems — 1 M Anderson
Three hybrid tea roses — 1 M Anderson
One specimen rose — 1 T Wooldridge
One specimen rose scent — 1 R Wood
Championship dahlias — 1 R Wood
One giant dahlia — 1 M Hedges; 2 R Wood; 3 J Burrough-Haq
Three medium decorative — 1 M Hedges; 2 D Smith; 3 R Wood
Three medium cactus/semi dahlias — 1 R Wood; 2 M Hedges; 3 D Smith
Three small decorative dahlias — 1 D S Lloyd; 2 D Smith
Three small ball dahlias — 1 D Smith
Three miniature decorative Dahlias — 1 M Hedges; 2 D S Lloyd; 3 R Wood
Three pom-pom dahlias — 1 D Smith; 2 M Hedges; 3 R Wood
Three non-scheduled dahlias — 1 R Wood; 2 D S Lloyd; 3 S Hedges
One spray chrysanthemum — 1 D S Lloyd; 2 S Hedges; 3 D S Lloyd
Top vase — 1 S Hedges
Blue and yellow floral exhibit — 1 T Wooldridge
Jubilee exhibit — 1 S Hughes
The village green exhibit — 1 S Hedges; 2 T Wooldridge
Flowers in an egg cup — 1 J Pearson; 2 S Beazley; 3 T Wooldridge
Giant pumpkin — 1 T Saint; 2 D Young; 3 T Wooldridge
Heaviest tomato — 1 T Saint
Longest marrow — 1 T Saint
Heaviest marrow — 1 T Saint
Heaviest cabbage — 1 T Saint
Heaviest onion — 1 T Saint
Heaviest beetroot —
1 T Saint; 2 L Fitzgerald;
3 M Hedges
Longest runner bean —
1 T Saint
Herbs in flower pot —
1 J Pearson; 2 C Gardiner
Foliage patio pot —
1 S Hedges
Recycled planter —
1 A Bollon; 2 C Gardiner;
3 C Gardiner
Foliage house plant —
1 K Beazley; 2 L Bollon;
3 A Bollon
A group of succulents —
1 J Pearson; 2 S Hedges
Pickled onions —
1 D S Lloyd; 2 S Galvin;
3 A Szlandowska
Piccalilli — 1 L Webb
Chutney — 1 L Webb
Marmalade — 1 R Duckett; 2 J Pearson; 3 L Webb
Lemon curd —
1 S Beazley; 2 L Webb;
3 A Szladowska
Raspberry jam —
1 J Pearson; 2 L Webb;
3 S Beazley
Jelly — 1 J Pearson;
2 S Beazley; 3 C Dix
Any other jam —
1 A Szladowska; 2 S Beazley; 3 J Wooldridge
Victoria sandwich —
1 A Szladowska; 2 R Dix;
3 J Beazley
Six savoury scones —
1 S Beazley; 2 A Szladowska; 3 R Duckett
Chocolate and orange cake — 1 A Szladowska;
2 K Mitchell
Ginger cake —
1 S Beazley; 2 R Dix;
3 S Birkett
Five-ingredient flapjack — 1 S Beazley; 2 R Duckett; 3 R Dix
Union flag sponge —
1 A Szladowska
Woman’s cook of the year — A Szladowska
Men’s cook of the year — R Dix
Painting, any subject —
1 C Gardiner; 2 S Beazley;
3 M Wilson
Landscape, any medium — 1 L Scurr; 2 C Gardiner;
3 L Scurr
Black and white drawing — 1 C Gardiner;
2 A Duckett
Animal portrait —
1 C Gardiner; 2 S Beazley
Botanical painting —
1 M Wilson; 2 C Gardiner
Knitting/crochet —
1 C Hunt; 2 J Richardson;
3 J Richardson
Something material —
1 J Galvin; 2 R Lloyd;
3 J Galvin
Canvas work —
1 J Hawes; 2 C Gardiner;
3 L Scurr
Bunting — 1 L Scurr;
2 C Gardiner;
3 K Wooldridge
Any other craft —
1 J Edwards; 2 C Gardiner;
3 J Edwards
Woodland photography — 1 L Peart; 2 S Galvin;
3 T Wooldridge
Food photography —
1 J Dennis; 2 S Galvin;
3 J Dennis
Pet photography —
1 A Hawes; 2 S Galvin;
3 C Hunt
Architecture photography — 1 S Galvin; 2 S Galvin;
3 L Peart
Travel photography —
1 S Galvin; 2 L Peart;
3 J Dennis
Open photography —
1 A Hawes; 2 A Hawes;
3 S Galvin
Decorated welly —
1 A Williams
Finger painting —
1 A Miles; 2 A Taylor
Something homemade — 1 B Fooks; 2 S Fooks
Magazine front cover —
1 S Fooks; 2 B Fooks
Disgusting edible sandwich — 1 B Fooks;
2 S Fooks
Painting, any subject —
1 E Silva-Tully
Produce tent best in show cup winners 2022
Adam Young top tray — G Nash
Cottage upholstery onions — S Fooks
Tom Ownsworth Challenge Cup — G Nash
Get Furnished tomatoes — G Nash
Greys Hill Cup fruit —
P Mainds
Valentine Cup members — M Anderson
Charles Parker roses —
M Anderson
Dahlia Cup — D Smith
Maria Marsh Top Vase — S Hedges
Hailey Compton crysanthemums — D S Lloyd
Eva Holloway preserves — J Pearson
Fabric Fields cook of the year (ladies) —
A Szladowska
Chloe Lunnon Cook of the year (men) — R Dix
Hayley Guile memorial art — C Gardiner
Amanda Hawes Cup photography — A Hawes
Spratley Shield (under-sevens) — A Miles
Spratley Shield (eight to 12) — B Fooks
Ancient order of Foresters — E Silva-Tully
Longest runner bean —
T Saint
Largest pumpkin —
T Saint
Longest marrow — T Saint
Sylvia Saint Rose Bowl — Carole Hunt
Dolby Challenge Cup —
S Hedges
Livestock
Cattle
Champion —
S C and G L Hartwright
Hereford
Best matching pair —
1 Sarah Cowle; 2 S C and
G L Hartwright; 3 Mrs
L Jackson
Heifer born in 2021 —
1 Sarah Cowle; 2 S C and
G L Hartwright; 3 Sarah Cowle
Heifer born in 2020 —
1 S C and G L Hartwright;
2 Mrs L Jackson
Cow — 1 Mrs L Jackson
Bull — 1 S C and
G L Hartwright
Hereford champion —
S C and G L Hartwright
Commercial beef
Butcher’s steer —
1 D Plested; 2 Jenni Lewis
Butcher’s heifer —
1 D Plested
Commercial champion — D Plested
Beef calf born in 2022 —
1 Jenni Lewis; 2 Heckfield Park Farm
Purebred continental cow — 1 Jenni Lewis; 2 A and
P Phillips and son
Purebred heifer that has not had a calf — 1 A and
P Phillips and son
Continental champion —
A and P Phillips and son
Native breeds
Cow — 1 Paul Empson
Heifer which has not had a calf — 1 Red Kite Farms
Bull — 1 D Plested;
2 Hannah Gray; 3 S and
J Davies
Native champion —
D Plested
Best pair of beef cattle — 1 Huttons Farm; 2 S C and
G L Hartwright; 3 Jenni Lewis
Young handlers six to
12 years old — 1 Ellie Lucas;
2 Chloe Murphy; 3 Beth Empson
Young Handlers 13 to
18 years old — 1 Tomi Hutton
Sheep
Class 1 ram — 1 Charlotte Hall; 2 George Anstie;
3 Mr and Mrs McGovern
Class 2 ram lamb —
1 George Anstie; 2 Charlotte Hall; 3 Mr and Mrs McGovern
Class 3 ewe — 1 Charlotte Hall; 2 George Anstie;
3 Eleanor Barlow
Class 4 ewe lamb —
1 George Anstie; 2 Eleanor Barlow; 3 Charlotte Hall
Class 5 group of three —
1 Skye Savill; 2 Charlotte Hall; 3 George Anstie
Class 6 wool on the hoof — 1 Charlotte Hall;
2 George Anstie; 3 Skye Savill
Class 9 pen of four butcher’s lambs — 1 David Passmore; 2 David
Passmore
Class 10 young handlers six to 12 years old —
1 Hannah Kilvington;
2 Tabitha Brake; 3 Bella Passmore
Class 11 young handlers 13 to 18 years old —
1 Eleanor Barlow
Champion sheep —
Charlotte Hall
Reserve champion — Nicole Farmer
Horses
(Owners followed by handler or rider, if applicable)
Class: heavy horses best gelding, four years and over — 1 Mileaway Prince Harry, B Honey, Nicky Craig
Class: heavy horses best mare, four years and over — 1 Aird Ella, Sue Sayers, Martine Stiles; 2 Phoenix Primrose, James Hick
Class: heavy horses, youngstock — 1 Honeymill Daisy, Joanna Watson
Class: heavy horses, young handler — 1 Aird Ella, Amber Stiles; 2 Mileaway Prince Harry, Lauren Usher
Class: ridden heavy horses — 1 Aird Ella, Sue Sayers, Martine Stiles; 2 Westside Caitlin, James Hick;
3 Mileaway Prince Harry,
B Honey, Diane Honey
Champion heavy horse — Aird Ella, Sue Sayers
Reserve champion heavy horse — Mileaway Prince Harry, Bruce Honey
Champion young handler — 1 Aird Ella, Amber Stiles
Class: private driving —
1 Thorneyside Gold Dust, John Henry White; 2 Leyswick Done ‘n’ Dusted, Carol Armstrong
Class: exercise driving —
1 Baldwins Hi Hi Sir, James Swann; 2 Peter Pan, Sue Cooper;
3 Sianwood Anthem, D Matthews, Phoebe Matthews
Class: light trade turnout — 1 Whitethornes Gucci,
C and C Sherfield
Driving champion — Thorneyside Gold Dust, John Henry White
Driving reserve champion — Baldwins Hi Hi Sir, James Swann
Best junior driving champion — Nellie, Ben Price, Charlie Price
Class: open ridden hunter — 1 Freedoms Fantasy, Annabelle Proctor
Class: mountain and moorland inhand, small breeds — 1 Dargale Aramis, Caroline Pluck; 2 Ronswood gravity, I Beever, Sar Cassidy-Hill;
3 Blenheim Vinto, Jill Evans
Class: mountain and moorland inhand, large breeds — 1 Liaura Master Noir, Mrs
l. Barsoum-Allen; 2 Camelia Arctic, Kate Waddington
Class: mountain and moorland ridden — 1 Liaura Master Noir, Laura Wright; 2 Guards Jester, L Brooks, Christine Brooks; 3 Bradford Dynasty, H Cannings, Effie Lunn
Class: mountain and moorland championship
Champion — Newlands Farm Easter, Laura Wright
Reserve — Liaura Master Noir, Mrs L Barsoum-Allen
Class: lead rein —
1 Ronswood Gravity,
I Beever, Imogen Beever;
2 Dixie, Rose Grimond, Sylvia Scudamore;
3 Buddy, Poppy O’Sullivan-Aram
Class 304 first pony of the lead rein — 1 Misty,
V Ruffy, Grace ruffy;
2 Hugo, K Tenison, Molly Tenison; 3 Red, A Sharkey, Harper Sharkey
Class: veteran in-hand — 1 Errigal Hero, C Gilham, Helen Horwood; 2 Guards Jester, L Brooks, Christina Brooks; 3 Bradford Dynasty, H Cannings, Effie Lunn
Class: veteran ridden —
1 Summer Breeze, Beth Lorch; 2 Guards Jester,
L Brooks, Christina Brooks; 3 Errigal Hero, C Gilham, Juliette Horwood
Veteran championship
Champion — Summer Breeze, Beth Lorch
Reserve — Errigal Hero, Charlotte Gilham
Class: best condition in hand — 1 Stanley, Susan Armstrong; 2 Errigal Hero,
C Gilham, Helen Horwood;
3 Its Not Coblicated, Kirstie Haley
Class: best turned out —
1 Zezar Van De Waaklijk, Kate Tora;
2 Dixie, Rose Grimond, Sylvia Scudamore; 3 Its Not Coblicated, Kirstie Haley
Class: riding club and pony club horse or pony —
1 Pint Size Gold Digger, Tracey Rosser;
2 Danaway Royal Ransom, Vicky White;
3 Rocket Lad, Lisa Hughes, Sarah Kate Edwards
Class: coloureds in hand — 1 Islyn Mammamaia,
R Ellis, Simon Ellis;
2 Laithehill Blondie,
K Marks, Debbie Shilston
Class: coloureds ridden — 1 Summer Breeze, Beth Lorch; 2 Beggarsbush Matilda, Kellie Jones, Michelle Prentice; 3 Makers Grand Design, Denise Foster
Coloured horses and ponies championship
Champion — Islyn Mammamaia, Simon Ellis
Reserve — Beggarsbush Matilda, Michelle Prentice
Class: foreign and rare breeds ridden — 1 Red,
A Sharkey, Harper Sharkey;
2 Zezar Van De Waaklijk, Kate Tora
Foreign and rare breed
Champion — Red, Harper Sharkey
Reserve champion — Zezar Van De Waaklijk, Kate Tora
Class: novice cob —
1 Poppy, Kathryn Coy
Class: open cob —
1 Poppy, Kathryn Coy
Cob championship
Champion — Poppy, Kathryn Coy
Class: concours d’élégance
Class: ladies’ hunter, sidesaddle — 1 Welcome First Edition, Sasha Dabliz, Perdy Dabliz; 2 Newlands Farm Easter, Laura Wright; 3 Silent Warrier, Amy Biggs
Class: in hand concours d’élégance — 1 Its Not Coblicated, Kirstie Haley
Class: novice concours d’élégance — 1 Beggarsbush Matilda, K Jones, Michelle Prentice; 2 The Spartan King, D Hilsdon, Amy Lodowski-Hilsdon; 3 Ferryhill Royal Debutante,
S Gawthorn, Tilly Gawthorn
Class: concours d’élégance, sidesaddle —
1 Welcome First Edition, Sasha Dabliz, Perdy Dabliz
Class: concours d’élégance, ridden astride —
1 The Spartan King, D Hilsdon, Amy Lodowski-Hilsdon; 2 Beggarsbush Matilda, K Jones, Michelle Prentice; 3 Irania II, Amanda Stewart
Class: home produced concours d’élégance costume — 1 Irania II, Amanda
Stewart
Concours d’élégance championship
Champion — The Spartan King, Amy Lodowski-
Hilsdon
Reserve champion — Beggarsbush Matilda, Michelle Prentice
Vintage tractors
Vintage tractor and farm machinery
Class 1: light industrial truck judge would most like to take home (Trophy – Paddy Horler Plate) — 1 Ian Bradford, Bonser Martin three-wheeled truck; 2 Pete Merrett, Wickham barge; 3 Tom Gilvear, Wrigley Union dropside truck
Class 2: tractor and implement together (Trophy – Beeton Challenge) — 1 Rob Beeton, Ferguson TED20 with dairy trailer; 2 Tony Horler; MF135 with muck spreader; 3 Gid Lacey, MF65 with plough
Class 3: tractors manufactured pre-1959 (Trophy – Meakes) — 1 Tamsin Stamp, Nuffield DM4; 2 Alex Strike, David Brown 30D; 3 Phoebe Strike, Fordson Dexta
Class 4: tractors manufactured post 1960 (Trophy – Ferguson Cup) — 1 Tony Horley, MF135; 2 Gid Lacey, MF65; 3 Eunice Wilson, MF2135
Companion dog show
Pedigree
Best in show — Daleota Cook, doberman
Reserve best in show — Samson Macrae, great dane
Best puppy best in show — Billy Anderson, whippet
Veteran — Raven Lewington, Belgian shepherd dog
Puppy — Billy Anderson, whippet
Sporting — Marvin Frost, miniature dachshund
Non-sporting — Samson Macrae, great dane
Open — Daleota Cook, doberman
Child handler — Daisy Coone, bichon
Novelty
Best in show — Dave Stott, dachshund
Reserve best in show — Bertie, boxer
Puppy — Seamus Wright, dachshund cross cockapoo
Best cross-breed — Drinky Thompson, crossbreed
Waggiest tail — Bandit, working cocker
Lovely lasses — Meg Howarth, collie cross
Top dog — Bertie, boxer
Judge’s choice — Dave Stott, dachshund
Best rescue — Pablo Butler, cavalier King Charles spaniel
Best trick — Wren Hunt, border collie
19 September 2022
