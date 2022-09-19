Henley Show winners

Produce

Top tray — 1 G Nash; 2 S Fooks; 3 M Hedges

Onions under 250gr — 1 S Fooks; 2 G Nash; 3 M Hedges

Onions over 250gr — 1 S Fooks

Shallots — 1 G Nash; 2 M Hedges; 3 D Lloyd

Combination onions — 1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges; 3 T Wooldridge

Leeks — 1 G Nash; 2 K Fitzgerald; 3 L Fitzgerald

Runner beans — 1 G Nash; 2 R Wood; 3 S Fooks

Runner/French beans — 1 M Hedges; 2 G Nash; 3 S Fooks

Carrots, short — 1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges; 3 G Nash

Beetroot — 1 G Nash; 2 T Wooldridge; 3 K Fitzgerald

Two cucumbers — 1 G Nash; 2 M Hedges; 3 S Fooks

Potatoes, white — 1 G Nash; 2 M Hedges; 3 S Fooks

Potatoes, coloured — 1 S Fooks; 2 G Nash; 3 T Wooldridge

Three courgettes — 1 M Hedges; 2 G Nash; 3 R Wood

Pair of marrows — 1 G Nash; 2 R Wood; 3 M Hedges

Courgette/marrow — 1 M Hedges; 2 R Wood; 3 G Nash

One butternut squash — 1 G Nash; 2 T Wooldridge

One pumpkin — 1 R Young; 2 T Young; 3 D Ely

Garlic —

Bunch of herbs — 1 J Pearson; 2 T Wooldridge; 3 L Webb

Three tomatoes — 1 M Hedges; 2 S Fooks; 3 G Nash

Six small fruited — 1 G Nash; 2 S Fooks; 3 M Hedges

Two tomatoes/two small — 1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges; 3 G Nash

Red/green truss — 1 S Fooks

Red/green small tomatoes — 1 S Fooks

Three dessert apples — 1 K Mitchell; 2 S Fooks; 3 C Gardiner

Three cooking apples — 1 P Mainds; 2 S Baker; 3 P Mainds

Three pairs — 1 D S Lloyd; 2 D S Lloyd; 3 D S Lloyd

Ten raspberries —

Grapes — 1 L Webb

Specimen rose — 1 J Pearson; 2 T Wooldridge

Mixed roses — 1 T Wooldridge

A vase of garden flowers — 1 M Anderson; 2 T Wooldridge

Fuchsia —

Bowl of mixed floribunda — 1 M Anderson

Mixed roses, five stems — 1 M Anderson

Three hybrid tea roses — 1 M Anderson

One specimen rose — 1 T Wooldridge

One specimen rose scent — 1 R Wood

Championship dahlias — 1 R Wood

One giant dahlia — 1 M Hedges; 2 R Wood; 3 J Burrough-Haq

Three medium decorative — 1 M Hedges; 2 D Smith; 3 R Wood

Three medium cactus/semi dahlias — 1 R Wood; 2 M Hedges; 3 D Smith

Three small decorative dahlias — 1 D S Lloyd; 2 D Smith

Three small ball dahlias — 1 D Smith

Three miniature decorative Dahlias — 1 M Hedges; 2 D S Lloyd; 3 R Wood

Three pom-pom dahlias — 1 D Smith; 2 M Hedges; 3 R Wood

Three non-scheduled dahlias — 1 R Wood; 2 D S Lloyd; 3 S Hedges

One spray chrysanthemum — 1 D S Lloyd; 2 S Hedges; 3 D S Lloyd

Top vase — 1 S Hedges

Blue and yellow floral exhibit — 1 T Wooldridge

Jubilee exhibit — 1 S Hughes

The village green exhibit — 1 S Hedges; 2 T Wooldridge

Flowers in an egg cup — 1 J Pearson; 2 S Beazley; 3 T Wooldridge

Giant pumpkin — 1 T Saint; 2 D Young; 3 T Wooldridge

Heaviest tomato — 1 T Saint

Longest marrow — 1 T Saint

Heaviest marrow — 1 T Saint

Heaviest cabbage — 1 T Saint

Heaviest onion — 1 T Saint

Heaviest beetroot —

1 T Saint; 2 L Fitzgerald;

3 M Hedges

Longest runner bean —

1 T Saint

Herbs in flower pot —

1 J Pearson; 2 C Gardiner

Foliage patio pot —

1 S Hedges

Recycled planter —

1 A Bollon; 2 C Gardiner;

3 C Gardiner

Foliage house plant —

1 K Beazley; 2 L Bollon;

3 A Bollon

A group of succulents —

1 J Pearson; 2 S Hedges

Pickled onions —

1 D S Lloyd; 2 S Galvin;

3 A Szlandowska

Piccalilli — 1 L Webb

Chutney — 1 L Webb

Marmalade — 1 R Duckett; 2 J Pearson; 3 L Webb

Lemon curd —

1 S Beazley; 2 L Webb;

3 A Szladowska

Raspberry jam —

1 J Pearson; 2 L Webb;

3 S Beazley

Jelly — 1 J Pearson;

2 S Beazley; 3 C Dix

Any other jam —

1 A Szladowska; 2 S Beazley; 3 J Wooldridge

Victoria sandwich —

1 A Szladowska; 2 R Dix;

3 J Beazley

Six savoury scones —

1 S Beazley; 2 A Szladowska; 3 R Duckett

Chocolate and orange cake — 1 A Szladowska;

2 K Mitchell

Ginger cake —

1 S Beazley; 2 R Dix;

3 S Birkett

Five-ingredient flapjack — 1 S Beazley; 2 R Duckett; 3 R Dix

Union flag sponge —

1 A Szladowska

Woman’s cook of the year — A Szladowska

Men’s cook of the year — R Dix

Painting, any subject —

1 C Gardiner; 2 S Beazley;

3 M Wilson

Landscape, any medium — 1 L Scurr; 2 C Gardiner;

3 L Scurr

Black and white drawing — 1 C Gardiner;

2 A Duckett

Animal portrait —

1 C Gardiner; 2 S Beazley

Botanical painting —

1 M Wilson; 2 C Gardiner

Knitting/crochet —

1 C Hunt; 2 J Richardson;

3 J Richardson

Something material —

1 J Galvin; 2 R Lloyd;

3 J Galvin

Canvas work —

1 J Hawes; 2 C Gardiner;

3 L Scurr

Bunting — 1 L Scurr;

2 C Gardiner;

3 K Wooldridge

Any other craft —

1 J Edwards; 2 C Gardiner;

3 J Edwards

Woodland photography — 1 L Peart; 2 S Galvin;

3 T Wooldridge

Food photography —

1 J Dennis; 2 S Galvin;

3 J Dennis

Pet photography —

1 A Hawes; 2 S Galvin;

3 C Hunt

Architecture photography — 1 S Galvin; 2 S Galvin;

3 L Peart

Travel photography —

1 S Galvin; 2 L Peart;

3 J Dennis

Open photography —

1 A Hawes; 2 A Hawes;

3 S Galvin

Decorated welly —

1 A Williams

Finger painting —

1 A Miles; 2 A Taylor

Something homemade — 1 B Fooks; 2 S Fooks

Magazine front cover —

1 S Fooks; 2 B Fooks

Disgusting edible sandwich — 1 B Fooks;

2 S Fooks

Painting, any subject —

1 E Silva-Tully

Produce tent best in show cup winners 2022

Adam Young top tray — G Nash

Cottage upholstery onions — S Fooks

Tom Ownsworth Challenge Cup — G Nash

Get Furnished tomatoes — G Nash

Greys Hill Cup fruit —

P Mainds

Valentine Cup members — M Anderson

Charles Parker roses —

M Anderson

Dahlia Cup — D Smith

Maria Marsh Top Vase — S Hedges

Hailey Compton crysanthemums — D S Lloyd

Eva Holloway preserves — J Pearson

Fabric Fields cook of the year (ladies) —

A Szladowska

Chloe Lunnon Cook of the year (men) — R Dix

Hayley Guile memorial art — C Gardiner

Amanda Hawes Cup photography — A Hawes

Spratley Shield (under-sevens) — A Miles

Spratley Shield (eight to 12) — B Fooks

Ancient order of Foresters — E Silva-Tully

Longest runner bean —

T Saint

Largest pumpkin —

T Saint

Longest marrow — T Saint

Sylvia Saint Rose Bowl — Carole Hunt

Dolby Challenge Cup —

S Hedges

Livestock

Cattle

Champion —

S C and G L Hartwright

Hereford

Best matching pair —

1 Sarah Cowle; 2 S C and

G L Hartwright; 3 Mrs

L Jackson

Heifer born in 2021 —

1 Sarah Cowle; 2 S C and

G L Hartwright; 3 Sarah Cowle

Heifer born in 2020 —

1 S C and G L Hartwright;

2 Mrs L Jackson

Cow — 1 Mrs L Jackson

Bull — 1 S C and

G L Hartwright

Hereford champion —

S C and G L Hartwright

Commercial beef

Butcher’s steer —

1 D Plested; 2 Jenni Lewis

Butcher’s heifer —

1 D Plested

Commercial champion — D Plested

Beef calf born in 2022 —

1 Jenni Lewis; 2 Heckfield Park Farm

Purebred continental cow — 1 Jenni Lewis; 2 A and

P Phillips and son

Purebred heifer that has not had a calf — 1 A and

P Phillips and son

Continental champion —

A and P Phillips and son

Native breeds

Cow — 1 Paul Empson

Heifer which has not had a calf — 1 Red Kite Farms

Bull — 1 D Plested;

2 Hannah Gray; 3 S and

J Davies

Native champion —

D Plested

Best pair of beef cattle — 1 Huttons Farm; 2 S C and

G L Hartwright; 3 Jenni Lewis

Young handlers six to

12 years old — 1 Ellie Lucas;

2 Chloe Murphy; 3 Beth Empson

Young Handlers 13 to

18 years old — 1 Tomi Hutton

Sheep

Class 1 ram — 1 Charlotte Hall; 2 George Anstie;

3 Mr and Mrs McGovern

Class 2 ram lamb —

1 George Anstie; 2 Charlotte Hall; 3 Mr and Mrs McGovern

Class 3 ewe — 1 Charlotte Hall; 2 George Anstie;

3 Eleanor Barlow

Class 4 ewe lamb —

1 George Anstie; 2 Eleanor Barlow; 3 Charlotte Hall

Class 5 group of three —

1 Skye Savill; 2 Charlotte Hall; 3 George Anstie

Class 6 wool on the hoof — 1 Charlotte Hall;

2 George Anstie; 3 Skye Savill

Class 9 pen of four butcher’s lambs — 1 David Passmore; 2 David

Passmore

Class 10 young handlers six to 12 years old —

1 Hannah Kilvington;

2 Tabitha Brake; 3 Bella Passmore

Class 11 young handlers 13 to 18 years old —

1 Eleanor Barlow

Champion sheep —

Charlotte Hall

Reserve champion — Nicole Farmer

Horses

(Owners followed by handler or rider, if applicable)

Class: heavy horses best gelding, four years and over — 1 Mileaway Prince Harry, B Honey, Nicky Craig

Class: heavy horses best mare, four years and over — 1 Aird Ella, Sue Sayers, Martine Stiles; 2 Phoenix Primrose, James Hick

Class: heavy horses, youngstock — 1 Honeymill Daisy, Joanna Watson

Class: heavy horses, young handler — 1 Aird Ella, Amber Stiles; 2 Mileaway Prince Harry, Lauren Usher

Class: ridden heavy horses — 1 Aird Ella, Sue Sayers, Martine Stiles; 2 Westside Caitlin, James Hick;

3 Mileaway Prince Harry,

B Honey, Diane Honey

Champion heavy horse — Aird Ella, Sue Sayers

Reserve champion heavy horse — Mileaway Prince Harry, Bruce Honey

Champion young handler — 1 Aird Ella, Amber Stiles

Class: private driving —

1 Thorneyside Gold Dust, John Henry White; 2 Leyswick Done ‘n’ Dusted, Carol Armstrong

Class: exercise driving —

1 Baldwins Hi Hi Sir, James Swann; 2 Peter Pan, Sue Cooper;

3 Sianwood Anthem, D Matthews, Phoebe Matthews

Class: light trade turnout — 1 Whitethornes Gucci,

C and C Sherfield

Driving champion — Thorneyside Gold Dust, John Henry White

Driving reserve champion — Baldwins Hi Hi Sir, James Swann

Best junior driving champion — Nellie, Ben Price, Charlie Price

Class: open ridden hunter — 1 Freedoms Fantasy, Annabelle Proctor

Class: mountain and moorland inhand, small breeds — 1 Dargale Aramis, Caroline Pluck; 2 Ronswood gravity, I Beever, Sar Cassidy-Hill;

3 Blenheim Vinto, Jill Evans

Class: mountain and moorland inhand, large breeds — 1 Liaura Master Noir, Mrs

l. Barsoum-Allen; 2 Camelia Arctic, Kate Waddington

Class: mountain and moorland ridden — 1 Liaura Master Noir, Laura Wright; 2 Guards Jester, L Brooks, Christine Brooks; 3 Bradford Dynasty, H Cannings, Effie Lunn

Class: mountain and moorland championship

Champion — Newlands Farm Easter, Laura Wright

Reserve — Liaura Master Noir, Mrs L Barsoum-Allen

Class: lead rein —

1 Ronswood Gravity,

I Beever, Imogen Beever;

2 Dixie, Rose Grimond, Sylvia Scudamore;

3 Buddy, Poppy O’Sullivan-Aram

Class 304 first pony of the lead rein — 1 Misty,

V Ruffy, Grace ruffy;

2 Hugo, K Tenison, Molly Tenison; 3 Red, A Sharkey, Harper Sharkey

Class: veteran in-hand — 1 Errigal Hero, C Gilham, Helen Horwood; 2 Guards Jester, L Brooks, Christina Brooks; 3 Bradford Dynasty, H Cannings, Effie Lunn

Class: veteran ridden —

1 Summer Breeze, Beth Lorch; 2 Guards Jester,

L Brooks, Christina Brooks; 3 Errigal Hero, C Gilham, Juliette Horwood

Veteran championship

Champion — Summer Breeze, Beth Lorch

Reserve — Errigal Hero, Charlotte Gilham

Class: best condition in hand — 1 Stanley, Susan Armstrong; 2 Errigal Hero,

C Gilham, Helen Horwood;

3 Its Not Coblicated, Kirstie Haley

Class: best turned out —

1 Zezar Van De Waaklijk, Kate Tora;

2 Dixie, Rose Grimond, Sylvia Scudamore; 3 Its Not Coblicated, Kirstie Haley

Class: riding club and pony club horse or pony —

1 Pint Size Gold Digger, Tracey Rosser;

2 Danaway Royal Ransom, Vicky White;

3 Rocket Lad, Lisa Hughes, Sarah Kate Edwards

Class: coloureds in hand — 1 Islyn Mammamaia,

R Ellis, Simon Ellis;

2 Laithehill Blondie,

K Marks, Debbie Shilston

Class: coloureds ridden — 1 Summer Breeze, Beth Lorch; 2 Beggarsbush Matilda, Kellie Jones, Michelle Prentice; 3 Makers Grand Design, Denise Foster

Coloured horses and ponies championship

Champion — Islyn Mammamaia, Simon Ellis

Reserve — Beggarsbush Matilda, Michelle Prentice

Class: foreign and rare breeds ridden — 1 Red,

A Sharkey, Harper Sharkey;

2 Zezar Van De Waaklijk, Kate Tora

Foreign and rare breed

Champion — Red, Harper Sharkey

Reserve champion — Zezar Van De Waaklijk, Kate Tora

Class: novice cob —

1 Poppy, Kathryn Coy

Class: open cob —

1 Poppy, Kathryn Coy

Cob championship

Champion — Poppy, Kathryn Coy

Class: concours d’élégance

Class: ladies’ hunter, sidesaddle — 1 Welcome First Edition, Sasha Dabliz, Perdy Dabliz; 2 Newlands Farm Easter, Laura Wright; 3 Silent Warrier, Amy Biggs

Class: in hand concours d’élégance — 1 Its Not Coblicated, Kirstie Haley

Class: novice concours d’élégance — 1 Beggarsbush Matilda, K Jones, Michelle Prentice; 2 The Spartan King, D Hilsdon, Amy Lodowski-Hilsdon; 3 Ferryhill Royal Debutante,

S Gawthorn, Tilly Gawthorn

Class: concours d’élégance, sidesaddle —

1 Welcome First Edition, Sasha Dabliz, Perdy Dabliz

Class: concours d’élégance, ridden astride —

1 The Spartan King, D Hilsdon, Amy Lodowski-Hilsdon; 2 Beggarsbush Matilda, K Jones, Michelle Prentice; 3 Irania II, Amanda Stewart

Class: home produced concours d’élégance costume — 1 Irania II, Amanda

Stewart

Concours d’élégance championship

Champion — The Spartan King, Amy Lodowski-

Hilsdon

Reserve champion — Beggarsbush Matilda, Michelle Prentice

Vintage tractors

Vintage tractor and farm machinery

Class 1: light industrial truck judge would most like to take home (Trophy – Paddy Horler Plate) — 1 Ian Bradford, Bonser Martin three-wheeled truck; 2 Pete Merrett, Wickham barge; 3 Tom Gilvear, Wrigley Union dropside truck

Class 2: tractor and implement together (Trophy – Beeton Challenge) — 1 Rob Beeton, Ferguson TED20 with dairy trailer; 2 Tony Horler; MF135 with muck spreader; 3 Gid Lacey, MF65 with plough

Class 3: tractors manufactured pre-1959 (Trophy – Meakes) — 1 Tamsin Stamp, Nuffield DM4; 2 Alex Strike, David Brown 30D; 3 Phoebe Strike, Fordson Dexta

Class 4: tractors manufactured post 1960 (Trophy – Ferguson Cup) — 1 Tony Horley, MF135; 2 Gid Lacey, MF65; 3 Eunice Wilson, MF2135

Companion dog show

Pedigree

Best in show — Daleota Cook, doberman

Reserve best in show — Samson Macrae, great dane

Best puppy best in show — Billy Anderson, whippet

Veteran — Raven Lewington, Belgian shepherd dog

Puppy — Billy Anderson, whippet

Sporting — Marvin Frost, miniature dachshund

Non-sporting — Samson Macrae, great dane

Open — Daleota Cook, doberman

Child handler — Daisy Coone, bichon

Novelty

Best in show — Dave Stott, dachshund

Reserve best in show — Bertie, boxer

Puppy — Seamus Wright, dachshund cross cockapoo

Best cross-breed — Drinky Thompson, crossbreed

Waggiest tail — Bandit, working cocker

Lovely lasses — Meg Howarth, collie cross

Top dog — Bertie, boxer

Judge’s choice — Dave Stott, dachshund

Best rescue — Pablo Butler, cavalier King Charles spaniel

Best trick — Wren Hunt, border collie