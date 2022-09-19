Royal beauty

Village hall closed after leak found during repairs
Sir, — A perfect Queen Elizabeth II rose that started flowering in my garden on the day the Queen died. — Yours faithfully,
Peter Woolsey, Queen’s scout (1957)
Binfield Heath
19 September 2022
