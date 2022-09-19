Famous smile and common touch

In the winter of 1982, when I was a newspaper photographer, my editor in Slough said: “I want you to go to the Theatre Royal in Windsor this evening as there is a small chance that the Queen might attend.”

It was a cold, dark, wet evening. In the distance I saw a figure approaching along the pavement. There was no royal protection or any other security, so I assumed it was a member of the public.

As this figure drew near, I was surprised to see that it was, in fact, Her Majesty.

Nervously, I switched on my flash gun. As she drew near, her face lit up with her famous smile.

She came up to me, within touching distance, so I bowed my head and then pressed the shutter button on my camera.

The Queen gracefully passed by and then entered the theatre. It was a brief encounter of no significance to her but of enormous importance to me. My admiration, respect and love for her has remained constant since that time.

It is with great sadness to me and to the nation that she died on Thursday last week — a bright light went out.

In my small garden in Henley I grow a few flowers for the two people who, in recent years, touched my heart — my beloved daughter Anna, who tragically died in 2007, and my friend’s sister Amanda, who also died tragically.

And now for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II too. Thank you. God save the King. — Yours faithfully,

David Rice-Evans

The Close, Henley

P.S. I photographed the Queen several times. She treated everyone as if they were special, so much so that it was easy to forget who was royal and who was a commoner.