Monday, 19 September 2022

19 September 2022

We are amused

STILL with things going wrong in front of the Queen, the Telegraph reports: “She liked to recall the visit she once made to Trinity College, Oxford, where the Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire fainted, then his wife fainted, thinking he had died.

“A college servant fell over and dropped a drinks tray in the commotion that followed.

“The Queen told her hosts: ‘We’ve had a wonderful lunch. Bodies all over the place!’”

