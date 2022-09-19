We are amused

STILL with things going wrong in front of the Queen, the Telegraph reports: “She liked to recall the visit she once made to Trinity College, Oxford, where the Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire fainted, then his wife fainted, thinking he had died.

“A college servant fell over and dropped a drinks tray in the commotion that followed.

“The Queen told her hosts: ‘We’ve had a wonderful lunch. Bodies all over the place!’”