Ten years ago...

HENLEY has finally struck gold in the Britain in Bloom contest for the Thames and Chilterns region. Its victory in the town category ended a run of six silver gilt prizes in seven years and catapulted Henley into the national finals. The town was also recognised for the best business involvement and was highly commended for the theme of celebration in 2012.

Parish councillors were “disappointed” to hear they may have to build more new houses than they expected when detailed figures for the Government’s core strategy were revealed this week. A total of 1,154 houses has been earmarked for South Oxfordshire’s 12 largest villages. Parish councils have been given provisional allocations by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Police officers and community support officers are likely to continue issuing parking tickets in Henley for the next three years, despite requests for traffic wardens. Henley Town Council asked South Oxfordshire District Council for advice on establishing a team of wardens but its chief executive said this was unlikely to be considered in the lifetime of the current council.