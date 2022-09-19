Twenty five years ago...

A PETITION calling for a crime- busting surveillance system in Henley will receive the backing of MP Michael Heseltine this afternoon (Friday). Shop owner Joan Bland has gathered more than 700 signatures from businesses, residents and visitors demanding closed circuit television in the town centre. She will present the petition and a letter of support from the former deputy prime minister to the town council on September 30.

Henley’s traffic pollution levels are still above the national average, research has shown. Levels of nitrogen dioxide and the cancer- producing agent benzene, measured at the kerbside in the centre of town, were above government guidelines from January to July. For the last two years, problems with exhaust pollution have coincided with increased traffic congestion, especially in Duke Street at rush hour.

A woman who was savaged by a Doberman as she tried to protect her retriever has been awarded £300 compensation by a court. Linda Hunt needed hospital treatment after the dog’s teeth pierced her glove and sank deep into her hand several times.