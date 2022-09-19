Fifty years ago...

TRADE at the Red Cross Inn in New Street, Henley, has been cut by a third since double yellow lines were painted outside the pub, according to the licencee, Mrs Winifred Sim. Yet even with cars parked on both sides of the road there is still room for two lines of cars to pass. A petition containing more than 500 signatures was sent more than a month ago to the Department of the Environment but no reply has been received.

The proposed layout for 66 houses between Fair Mile and Luker Avenue in Henley is one of the applications before the Henley area planning sub-committee of Oxfordshire County Council. Others include the building of a health centre at Woodcote and five detached houses off Ercot Lane, Ipsden.

Rotherfield Peppard was runner-up in the best kept village competition for a village with a population of under 1,500. The judges’ remarks were read at a meeting of the parish council. The village was congratulated on the lack of litter on the common, considering the number of tourists who visit it.