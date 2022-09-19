MPs pay tribute to Queen in Parliament

MEMBERS of Parliament paid tribute to the Queen in the House of Commons on Friday.

Henley MP John Howell said: “I recall my first encounter with the Queen on her 1994 visit to Russia.

“She went to Moscow and St Petersburg at the request of Boris Yeltsin and I had been invited along to conduct economic negotiations with Russia.

“It was based in St Petersburg on board Britannia, a ship that thoroughly impressed all the Russian visitors.

“The press made much of the trip’s difficulties for the Queen. They were obsessed with the details of which jewels she had brought and whether any of them had once belonged to Russian duchesses.

“She was not interested in the slightest in that and she took Boris Yeltsin fully in her stride — quite remarkable when we remember what he was like.

“The trip was a great success for UK plc and the Queen took a great interest in what we were doing and the results of the visit.

“As His Majesty said, we remember a life well lived. We celebrate that life for all the human qualities as well as the duty and service. God save the King.”

Theresa May, Maidenhead MP and former prime minister, said: “I have no hesitation in saying that of all the heads of state and government, the most impressive person I met was Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She gave a lifetime of service, as she promised to do when she was 21. Her selfless devotion to duty was an inspiration and example to us all.

“She was respected and loved, not just here in the United Kingdom and in her other realms in the Commonwealth, but across the world. That love, respect and admiration was born not out of her position but because of the person she was: a woman of dignity and grace, of compassion and warmth, of mischief and joy, of wisdom and experience, and of a deep understanding of her people.

“Like so many, I had never known another monarch. She was a constant throughout our lives, always there for us, uniting us at times of difficulty and, as others have said, most recently during covid, when she gave us hope that we would once more come together.

“Her passing marks a generational change, not just because of the length of her service, but because of what she lived through.

“When we marked the 75th anniversary of the

D-Day landings in 2019, she was with the world leaders not just as Queen but as someone who had worn uniform during the Second World War, an experience that, quite apart from anything else, had taught her how to strip an engine.

“The Queen was always interested in people. When she walked into a room, the faces of those present were lit up and her magnificent smile would calm nerves and put people at ease.

“She was our longest-serving monarch. She was respected around the world. She united our nation in times of trouble. She joined in our celebrations with joy and a mischievous smile. She gave an example to us all of faith, of service, of duty, of dignity and of decency. She was remarkable and I doubt we will ever see her like again.”

Steve Baker, MP for Wycombe, said: “Her Majesty was unwavering in her dedication, selflessness and duty to the people of the UK and wider Commonwealth nations during her reign.”