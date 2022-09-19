A hundred years ago...

A CORRESPONDENT has asked us to issue a warning to owners of dogs, some miscreant having shot his favourite animal in the face, necessitating it being destroyed at once. A little while back the poisoning of cats and dogs was carried out to an extensive scale and now owners are faced with this new terror, which causes the animals great pain without dispatching them outright.

In consequence of his impending resignation from the pastorate of the Baptist Church in Henley, the Rev W H Perkins kindly accepted an invitation to address the Henley Adult School in the half hour immediately preceding the Bible lesson on Sunday morning.

The annual report of the medical officer of health for Henley Rural District, covering the year 1921, found that it has, on the whole, been very free from infectious illness. The 13 cases of scarlet fever were distributed over six parishes, the largest number in any single parish being five in Ipsden.