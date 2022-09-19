Hidden Henley

THERE have been calls to re-open the former Imperial Hotel in Henley during the debate over the proposed Premier Inn on the nearby station car park (recently refused planning permission).

This impressive Grade II building dates to around 1897 but closed in 2006 and, despite refurbishment in 2014, remains so.

The design of the hotel was originally intended to catch the eye of visitors with its timbered gables, tall brick chimneys, bay windows, balustraded balconies and peculiar murals.

Embossed on the stone at the main entrance is the name “Wm. Theobalds Arch. London” who intended to reflect our town’s status in the late 19th century.

To the right of the decorated timber doors is what looks like a hatch that was perhaps used as a welcoming point. On the left is a glass-fronted cabinet giving some old room rates — £75 for a single room and £115 for a family room (including breakfast and VAT).