Let us embrace the future together

IN this column last week, we pondered on the new beginnings around us — those starting a new term, new schools, new government, or new green blades of grass sprouting from the deserts that have been our lawns all summer.

No greater change could have been imagined than the new reign of King Charles III following the almost unbelievable death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In our lives, as we move on from the past and, as we read, “step forward into all that is to come”, we face the whole problem of change.

At this point in time, we come together in a period of national mourning; we all face a transition that is at once inevitable and yet unexpected.

But how do we move from what we know towards the uncertainty of the future? How do we accept “God’s gifts of resilience and renewal” as proffered to us last week?

Over the past three years we have all, no doubt, faced change. In my life this included moving house after 40 years, retiring after nearly 50 years in a charity and two months ago losing my sister, who had no dependents and with whom I was very close.

Now this is overshadowed and underlined by the death of our Queen.

For me, it is people who help me to face these changes and the love and support, both practical and prayerful, of family, friends and church family for me often come at a critical moment.

However, the painful changes made by gaps left in our lives by the departure of family and friends, to college, moving away, or through death, is something deeper.

We feel sadness and emptiness for ourselves but joy for them in their new life elsewhere and we need opportunity to process this. The sympathetic presence of another person or trusted group — down the pub or over a meal — where we can acknowledge the realities we are facing cannot be overestimated.

Reaching out to us in friendship through practical acts of kindness, or just visiting, creates more gratitude than you might imagine and enables us to “trust in God’s gifts of resilience and renewal”.

Thinking about change reminds me of the familiar lines: “Change and decay in all around I see — O Thou who changes not, Abide with me.”

Like the sun which always shines, though sometimes hidden by clouds, so God’s loving presence is always there, even when our own “clouds” sometimes make it hard to believe.

As the Archbishop of Canterbury said on the first morning of King Charles’s reign, “Change provides the opportunity for solidarity and being there for one another, for listening… the Monarchy is seamless — it carries on the sense of permanence in our yearning for stability, longevity and continuity… the late Queen’s Christian faith was the rock on which she stood”, permeating her life and reign.

As the nation and the world unite in grief and prepare for her final service, let us be there for one another and gather strength to embrace our future, mindful of these timeless words: “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” (Deut.31 v 8).