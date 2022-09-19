I took her retired cavalry horses

FELIX BLOOMFIELD, who represents Benson on Oxfordshire County Council and lives Ewelme, has met several members of the Royal Family over the years.

He said: “The last time I saw the Queen was at a royal garden party and it was a wonderful day.

“Over the decades of her reign she visited my division numerous times when the Queen’s Flight was based at RAF Benson before it moved to Northolt in 1995. She will be greatly missed by everybody around Benson.

“I had two of her horses at home when they were retired, Ebony and Beaufort. I only wanted one of the horses but they shared a stable so I took them both. Both had years of ceremonial duties. For many years Ebony led the Queen’s birthday parade — the Trooping of the Colour — as the director of music’s charger. His favourite. She also did countless shows in Britain and Europe.

“Beaufort served in Germany before being posted to Knightsbridge Barracks. He had plenty of Queen’s Lifeguards in him — strong-willed, he’d rather die on the job than give up.

“It was a huge honour to have two of Her Majesty’s household cavalry, keeping them together in retirement, having served alongside each other for 12 years in the Blues and Royals. They were both wonderful characters and enjoyed their retirement in the beautiful Chilterns.”