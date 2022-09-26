Rich in content

COMEDIAN Rich Hall, whose face was the inspiration for Moe the bartender in The Simpsons, will perform in Henley next week.

The 68-year-old American is known for his absurd but true stories which he captured in his memoirs, Nailing It, last month.

He doesn’t always come out of them covered in glory — far from it — and on stage he tells them in his characteristic deadpan drawl.

Rich Hall: “Shot From Cannons” is at the Kenton Theatre on Wednesday at 7.30pm. The show is strictly for those aged 14 and over and has a running time of 110 minutes, including a

20-minute interval. Tickets cost £19. Call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk