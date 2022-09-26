Monday, 26 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

26 September 2022

Rich in content

COMEDIAN Rich Hall, whose face was the inspiration for Moe the bartender in The Simpsons, will perform in Henley next week.

The 68-year-old American is known for his absurd but true stories which he captured in his memoirs, Nailing It, last month.

He doesn’t always come out of them covered in glory — far from it — and on stage he tells them in his characteristic deadpan drawl.

Rich Hall: “Shot From Cannons” is at the Kenton Theatre on Wednesday at 7.30pm. The show is strictly for those aged 14 and over and has a running time of 110 minutes, including a
20-minute interval. Tickets cost £19. Call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

26 September 2022

More News:

Collection

A BAG 2 School collection will be held in the car ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33