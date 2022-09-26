’The greatest torture’... restless leg syndrome explained

THIS week’s condition has gone by many names over the centuries — fidgets in the legs, leg jitters and even anxietas tibiarum.

Its official name, although even this is not set in stone, is Ekbom-Willis disease but we all know it as restless leg syndrome.

It is remarkably common, affecting as much as 10 per cent of the global population, so I suspect that there will be a good number of those reading this who will know what I’m talking about.

The thing is, without actually suffering from it, it is quite difficult to explain. There are no definitive tests to diagnose the condition so there is a reliance upon the way the symptoms are described by the sufferer.

This subjectivity is perhaps one of the reasons it has claimed so many different names over the years.

The first known description was quite a good one, however, and was from the first of two men whose names now contribute to its official name.

Sir Thomas Willis referred to “leapings and contractions on the tendons and so great a restlessness and tossings of other members ensue that the diseased are no more able to sleep than if they were in a place of the greatest torture”.

Referring to something in the context of “the greatest torture” shows he was not one for understatement but restless leg really can be awful.

For most people the condition is mild but there is a small cohort in whom it is all-consuming, affecting sleep, ruining relationships and causing depression.

No one really knows what causes it and it was only officially categorised as a recognised condition in the Forties.

In fact, the term “restless legs” was coined by the Swedish physician Karl-Axel Ekbom in his doctoral thesis entitled Restless legs: a clinical study of a hitherto overlooked disease in the legs characterised by peculiar paraesthesia.

By using such a logical and descriptively appropriate term, he probably robbed himself of the chance to show off his surname to a wider audience.

RLS is often described as an overwhelming urge to move one’s legs but others describe unpleasant crawling or creeping sensations in the feet, calves or thighs. Typically, it is felt most in the evening and at night. Some will also have symptoms in their arms too.

One other description I heard was from someone with severe RLS — as if a cog had wound a wire so tightly, creating immense tension that was then impossible to release.

Women are twice as likely to suffer from RLS and it tends to peak at middle age.

We can split RLS into two broad categories: primary, of which there is no definitive cause, and secondary.

Secondary RLS is restless legs resulting from other conditions, such as iron deficiency or kidney failure or as a side effect of some medications (anti-depressants, anti-psychotics and anti-histamines are some of the potential culprits).

Interestingly, one in five pregnant women develops restless legs, which goes once the baby is born.

Primary RLS is more of a conundrum. Most experts are in agreement that there is a neuropathic cause (neuro for nerves, pathic for pathology).

While early physicians suspected the spinal region was the area of interest, neurologists are now suspecting a more central involvement. In other words, the brain.

Within the brain we have something called the basal ganglia and this deals with our movement.

Dopamine is a hormone integral to this region and the more dopamine there is the more it restricts movement.

Interruption of the dopamine supply or action is therefore involved in movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, for example. (It is worth noting that RLS does not foreshadow neurological conditions like Parkinson’s).

While they are not sure how, many suspect dopamine involvement in RLS in some shape or form.

There is also thought to be an element of genetic risk. If one or two of 23 known genetic variants fall in combination, it seems to increase your risk of suffering from RLS.

As with most things, though, there is a lot in the environment around us and in how we look after our bodies that can play a part too.

Smoking, drinking alcohol and not exercising regularly will ramp up that risk to some extent, so lifestyle changes make up the majority of our arsenal against RLS.

As it affects sleep, looking into sleep hygiene measures is important — that is regular bedtimes, avoiding too much caffeine, ensuring adequate darkness and trying to maintain a cool temperature in the bedroom.

Exercise, including stretching, should also help. Taking a hot (or cold) shower is worth a try and using hot compresses on the legs could also be useful.

Should there be an obvious cause, such as iron deficiency, correcting that will hopefully alleviate the symptoms.

If all else fails and things are becoming more unbearable, medication is the next step.

In light of the potential dopamine involvement, it has been common for physicians, until recently, to try dopamine agonist (agonists encourage the action of a substance, as opposed to antagonists).

Pramipexole is one example. There is a caveat with these medications, however, in that they can cause something called augmentation.

This is when, after having taken the medication for a time, it actually reverses the effect, making the symptoms worse rather than better.

For this reason, other medications, such as gabapentin or pregabalin, are thought to be a better first line option currently.

Most sufferers will not need medication, however. The practical measures are far preferable as all medications can have side effects.

An awareness of the symptoms and knowing what to do to combat them is the key here.

As it turns out, September is RLS awareness month and today — Friday, September 23 — is RLS awareness day, so there you go, I’m doing my bit for restless leg syndrome.

Hopefully, for the one in 10 of you that statistically will suffer from it, some of this will help.