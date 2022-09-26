Your letters...

Great day of Queen’s visit

Sir, — It was interesting to read the article on places in Henley that our dear Queen visited (Standard, September 16).

There was another occasion, which you seemed to have missed, when she visited the old Henley Youth Centre at the end of October 1998.

My late husband Terry Buckett was one of those people who greeted the Queen that day along with my step-granddaugher who was the little girl who presented the Queen with a posy of flowers.

She made a lot of young children happy that day and I wonder if they can remember her visit.

My husband was very proud to have greeted the Queen that day and to show her around the youth centre.

He went on to meet her again when he received his MBE at Buckingham Palace.

That was another great day for us when he stood and spoke to the Queen like an old friend. Lord Camoys was her right-hand man on that occasion. Great times. — Yours faithfully,

Pauline Buckett

Henley

Momentous occasion

I can imagine the grief was palpable across the UK.

I got up here in Kansas at 4am to watch, along with 62.3 per cent of the planet (according to the BBC). I wanted to see history as it was being written.

It was a beautiful farewell to a beloved Queen, filled with tradition and symbolism. It was well covered in our media with cable networks airing it all day (without commercials).

We lived in Wargrave during a couple of national tragedies.

First, was the slaughter of schoolchildren in Dunblane, which horrified a country so opposed to guns.

Of course, here in the US such slaughters are commonplace these days but that’s another discussion. The other tragedy was the death of Diana. Tragedy barely defines an event that cast a heavy pall over the UK and the entire world.

I remember the silence that day; those who were out and about were speaking in hushed tones with furrowed brows.

The Queen’s passing was sad but not entirely unexpected, whereas Diana’s death was absolutely shocking.

I spent the entire day watching her funeral and days later took my children into London to see the memorials at Kensington Palace. It was a sad time indeed.

I’d not felt the kind of shock that Diana’s death brought until 9-11, another event that shook the world to its core.

I had a friend from Wargrave visiting and we watched the towers fall together on TV. What a horrible day that was.

We carried on with our plans for that day but should have stayed at home. Shops and restaurants were open, but empty.

My friends ended up being stuck here a few extra days as all air travel had been stopped. That was a silence that was deafening. Aircraft in the skies is so normal we don’t hear it — until we don’t.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of the monarchy. I’ve heard about the rise of Republicans. I don’t know how popular King Charles III will be. Having been there during the “Diana interview” and then her tragic death, I know many people weren’t too keen on Charles or Camilla.

I don’t know if that sentiment continues or if the Queen’s passing and his ascension to the throne has resurrected it.

I will ask my friends their feelings on the matter at some point. Now is not the time. — Yours faithfully,

Julie Hunt

Kansas, USA

Boy’s ode to Her Majesty

Below is a poem written by Shiplake College’s poet laureate, Matthew Perry (year 9), which I thought your readers may enjoy.

It was read aloud during our school’s service of thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week. — Yours faithfully,

Katherine Green

Director of external relations, Shiplake College

In loving memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Last Thursday was a very sad day,

Queen Elizabeth II passed away,

She reigned for over 70 years,

Most of the nation was reduced to tears.

She has been an amazing Queen,

An extraordinary service we have seen,

Over 70 years on the throne,

What a great example she has shown.

She was crowned after the Second World War

With everybody she met she had a good rapport,

She even had tea with Paddington Bear,

A marmalade sandwich in her handbag to share.

Of the Commonwealth she was the head,

56 nations she has led,

To many countries she has been,

Countless people she has seen.

She presided with dignity and grace,

She promoted equality of gender and race,

She served God and her people until the end,

She was a personal inspiration on whom we could depend.

Of British monarchs she was the 12th,

Continuing to serve even in poor health

Her body will lie in state for all to see,

At Westminster Abbey the funeral will be.

Her son Prince Charles will take the throne,

As King Charles III he will be known,

From now on we will sing,

God Save The King!

May she rest in peace.

I am Elizabeth

A poem for HM Queen Elizabeth II. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Burns

Sonning Common



I am Elizabeth

I was a girl wearing curls in my hair

Looking out at the world, not having a care

Not quite realising what was in store

But I knew I was special, destined for more

That special day came and I bowed down my head

Dressed as a queen, I

graciously said

I, Elizabeth, do solemnly swear

To look after our country and all it may bear

I saw him glance, my heart skipped a beat

How did I find him, what's the chance we would meet

Philip, my love, so dashing and bold

My soul mate forever, to have and to hold

Together we were, our life a true dream

Our hearts built as one, the perfect dream team

You made everything right, just fall into place

You made me a mother, kept the smile on my face

The years went by, we took the bad with the good

My kingdom I ran, just as I should

My mother passed on, to a new life she went

My family by my side, nothing broken or bent

Your time had come and I said my goodbyes

My heart broke in two as I asked myself why

This was not the end, how my heart ached everyday

Saying goodnight to you, my love, forever will stay

I am Elizabeth, here now alone

My life was always yours and never my own

I keep my pain hidden, my eyes dry and bright

Nobody will see my agony, my strings are tied tight

I am strong for my country, my people I cherish

They suffer, I suffer. They perish, I perish

I am Elizabeth, I am royal

I am more than just a queen, I am human and loyal

I am Elizabeth, weak now to touch

I miss my husband, I miss him so much

Now I am tired, my years are now done

My country is strong, I can leave for my son

He calls my name every night that I sleep

I feel him call me, it makes me weep

My time is here, to join him at last

Get the flag ready to fly at half-mast

Don't cry for me, I'm where I want to be

Back in his arms, just Philip and me

I love you my kingdom, you made my life beam

Remember me always, your Elizabeth, your queen

Goodnight to you all,

I am Elizabeth I am now your past

I am Elizabeth, free now at last

Good news... if it happens

Sir, — Your front page article revealing that there seems to be some initiative to re-open the Friday Street slipway in Henley (Standard, September 16) was welcome news.

But while you refer to this happening “next spring” and “April”, it is noted that the Environment Agency only says that it has “discussed measures that need to be taken”.

Sorbon Estates, according to its spokesman, only “hopes to finalise plans for the slipway soon”.

We have had a whole year of “ongoing discussions” and prevarication during which Henley’s canoeists, kayakers and paddleboarders have been prevented from using this slipway.

It is time for the Environment Agency, as guardian of navigation on the River Thames, to exercise its authority and show that it is on the side of the public, not the perpetrator of this nonsense by giving us a firm and early date for re-opening this slipway. — Yours faithfully,

Tom Berman

Henley Road, Wargrave

Fence idea is madness

Sir, — We have lived within shouting distance of Gillotts School in Henley since 1965.

Our children went there and if we heard yells of encouragement on a Saturday afternoon, we often went over to cheer on the home teams. No fence — a true community school.

What has changed that someone wants to make Gillotts like Wormwood Scrubs prison?

The classrooms are in desperate need of cash, yet the suggestion is to spend a fortune on a fence. Madness. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Hawks are flying high

Editor, — I thought I’d write after watching a brilliant game of rugby (albeit nail-biting) at Henley Rugby Club’s Dry Leas ground on Saturday.

I had done my first day of volunteering in the ticket office with a dear friend.

I had been given a reprieve after a few hours and got to the pitch 15 minutes after kick-off when the Hawks were 12-0 down. Henley recovered with some brilliant play and astute substitutions (well done to the coaching staff) to eventually win by four points.

The atmosphere was electric and both sides were clapped and cheered off at the end.

Congratulations to Henley Rugby Club for running an amazing venue with a great atmosphere.

It’s perfect for family, friends, kids, dogs and those that people haven’t seen for ages. Please come along and support Henley Rugby Club.

To see the Hawks’ forthcoming fixtures, visit https://henleyrugbyclub.co.uk — Yours faithfully,

Matt Murton

Henley

Thank you for support

Leukaemia Care held tabletop sales in Market Place, Henley, from May to August and raised £2,781.50.

We would like to thank all those who supported them — the volunteers who helped, the public who supported us and for the toys they donated, Starbucks, who supplied us with delicious coffee, and the Argyll pub which kept us going during the heatwave with lovely cold drinks. — Yours faithfully,

Diane Murray

Area secretary, Leukaemia Care

Praise for GP surgery

Sir, — I think it is high time that the Bell Surgery in Henley was given a well-earned pat on the back.

It is a very well-run surgery and the staff are pleasant, helpful and caring. — Yours faithfully,

Jacqueline Pooley

Rotherfield Greys

Expecting better

Editor, — At Henley Rotary Club’s big plastic river clean-up at the weekend, the prize for most unusual litter to be collected was a used pregnancy test. It was positive.

Nearby was an empty bottle of champagne, so we at the club hope it all signalled a happy event.

But with our felicitations, may we suggest to the expecting couple that they do not leave their rubbish around where it can end up polluting our rivers?

And perhaps their eventual offspring could be given this lesson too for the future of us all. — Yours faithfully,

Jeremy Gaunt

Henley Rotary Club