Monday, 26 September 2022

26 September 2022

A hundred years ago...

IN a report to Henley Rural District Council Mr Baker, the sanitary inspector, said he had received a complaint from Mr Rouquette relative to pigs which were being kept on adjoining premises in Rotherfield Road, Henley. The complaint was to the effect that there was a stench and that the keeping of the pigs was an attraction for rats. Mr Baker said he had visited the place and found that the pigs were kept on the open-air system, having the run of six-and-a-half acres of land. The huts were clean and dry with no refuse about.

The inhabitants of Henley enjoyed a rich musical treat on Sunday when the splendid band of the 4th (Territorial) Battalion, Oxon and Bucks Light Infantry favoured the town with a visit. Fears were entertained that the open-air concert would not take place but cloud gave way to sunshine, culminating in a brilliant afternoon with a large crowd assembled.

On Sunday, the lecture at the Henley Adult School was given by Mr J Hodder who spoke of “The dawn of journalism”. He said that the newspaper was undoubtedly one of the most powerful factors in moulding and directing human opinion all over the world.

