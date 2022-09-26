Monday, 26 September 2022

26 September 2022

Fifty years ago...

A NEW dimension may soon be added to the controversial “new look” Henley market place, if the borough council agrees with a recommendation that the obelisk now standing at the Marlow Road/ Northfield End junction should be sited near the traffic lights. If the suggestion goes through the obelisk will stand in the flower bed in the lower part of Market Place in place of the lamp standard.

Another step towards the twinning of Henley and the French town of Falaise was taken last weekend when two representatives of Falaise visited the town. They were the Mayor of Falaise, M Paul German, and the twinner-in-chief
M Bernard Victor and their wives. They stayed in New Street with Ald Francis Sheppard, chairman of the Henley twinning committee.

Eight hundred pupils from Gillotts School in Henley will be doing odd jobs around houses and gardens next week to raise an extra £600 towards a new school minibus. The school’s parents’ association has already raised £900, which would buy a 12-seater bus but an extra £600 would buy a 17-seater.

