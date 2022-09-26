Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY councillors have hit out at Waitrose, claiming it has killed trade and could cause irreparable damage to Bell Street. At a meeting this week Ken Arlett said the positioning of the store was wrong, adding: “They should never have been allowed on that site.” He also blamed the supermarket chain for not having let the empty units facing Bell Street, which have been unoccupied for three years.

A telegram from the Queen has arrived at the Lower Shiplake home of Beatrice Weaver to mark her 100th birthday. Miss Weaver was born on September 18, 1897, when Queen Victoria ruled England and horse and carriage was the way to travel. She spent her working life as a nanny and, for more than 50 years, was part of the Waters family.

Michael Heseltine has joined the debate over closed circuit television cameras in Henley. The Henley MP met with campaigners last week to discuss the possibility of introducing a surveillance system in the town. Although he would not sign a petition, which already has more than 2,000 signatures, Mr Heseltine did voice his support for cameras.